Northland Corporate Group Welcomes Procurement Phase For Northland Expressway

The Northland Corporate Group (NCG) today said the opening of the procurement phase for the Northland Expressway Road of National Significance was positive news for Northland and the national economy.

NCG co-chair and Chief Executive of Northpower, Andrew McLeod says economic modelling released by the group last year in partnership with the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) highlights the opportunity for Aotearoa New Zealand’s economy via increased investment in Northland.

“A high-quality, four-lane expressway between Auckland and Te Tai Tokerau Northland could boost national GDP by $1.2 billion per year by 2050,” says McLeod. “This is a case study in how world-class infrastructure can drive economic growth and prosperity.”

The Expressway offers multiple direct benefits, including faster travel speeds, fewer road closures and diversions, enhanced resilience against extreme weather events, a reduction in car accidents and a material growth in exports.

Additionally, the Northern Expressway is expected to stimulate population growth and migration from Auckland, while also boosting Northland's tourism sector and resource-based industries, enhancing social outcomes, and providing greater access to resources.

“This infrastructure project is exactly what our economy needs to drive growth, create jobs, reduce costs, and enable export expansion,” says McLeod.

“A four-lane Northland Expressway from Auckland to Whangārei would be transformative for the upper North Island. Without it, the ability for Northland to support Auckland from the North, via logistics, energy, food production, forestry, and construction muscle will remain underutilised and constrained.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re thrilled to see the commitment to helping Te Tai Tokerau Northland prosper which, in turn, will deliver economic paybacks for the whole country.

“The Northland Corporate Group will remain fully supportive of the Northern Expressway and will continue to highlight the massive opportunities it will create for the people of the North, the city of Auckland, and our national economy.”

NZIER’s economic modelling can be found here. The report highlights that the expressway will:

Increase national GDP by $1.2 billion per annum by 2050

Boost Northland business revenue and reduce costs by over 5%

Unlock up to $38.3 billion in regional investment

Create up to 5,960 jobs (employment up 4.1%, wages up 4.2%)

Increase exports by more than 14%

Generate over $220 million in tax revenue annually for the government

Create around 5,000 new businesses

About Northland Corporate Group:

The Northland Corporate Group (NCG) comprises Northland business heavyweights Channel Infrastructure NZ, Culham Engineering, Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited, McKay Limited, Northpower and Top Energy. Together, they have a combined annual turnover exceeding $1 billion, employ more than 3,500 people and deliver essential services to 100% of the region’s population.

© Scoop Media

