REINZ Chief Executive Resigns

Today Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) Chief Executive Jen Baird has resigned from her position after nearly four years in the role.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s Board Chair, Kevin Jenkins, highlighted Baird's dedication to championing a world-class real estate profession.

He noted, “Jen believes strongly in the real estate industry and its people. Her energy and passion will be missed.”

During her tenure, she played a significant role in large-scale business transformation projects and oversaw the growth and development of REINZ’s educational offerings.

Jen Baird was recognized for her leadership in navigating changes in the digital and data landscape, and Board Chair Kevin Jenkins says Jen has been pivotal in championing a world-class profession.

In her statement, Ms Baird said it had been an absolute privilege to work alongside experts in the

profession and support an industry that is so important to New Zealanders.

Rowan Dixon has been appointed as REINZ Acting Chief Executive.

Rowan Dixon, who has been with REINZ since 2016, will take over immediately. He has previously overseen financial and commercial strategies, risk management, health and safety, and membership services.

Mr Jenkins emphasized Dixon’s capability.

“Rowan brings key skills and a long history with REINZ. Our members are in good hands as we manage this transition. The REINZ Board of Directors and I look forward to supporting Rowan,” Mr Jenkins adds.

