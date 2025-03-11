Pakihi Māori Thriving: Whāriki Celebrates Growth, Innovation & Māori Excellence

The latest Te Ōhanga Māori Report provides a compelling picture of a values-driven, diverse, and increasingly influential Māori economy. The findings confirm what we at Whāriki Māori Business Network already know; pakihi Māori are playing a pivotal role in fulfilling whānau aspirations.

Pakihi Māori (Māori businesses) are not only contributing significantly to Aotearoa’s economic landscape but are also moving beyond traditional narratives, once confined to our successes within the primary sector, and expanding into sectors that are built on creativity, innovation and brands.

THE RISE OF MĀORI BUSINESS

Over the past few years, we’ve seen a powerful shift in the Māori economy. Māori businesses are successfully weaving te ao Māori into their brand identity, diversifying, and making a material impact on Aotearoa’s economic landscape. The growth is not only financial, but also a reflection of cultural resurgence, identity, and self-determination.

The market’s response speaks volumes – Māori excellence is in demand.

We have seen a clear emergence of high-end and artisan design, fashion and jewellery brands proudly telling their stories through a Māori lens and connecting with customers and markets on a level that speaks to identity and self-expression. Let's be honest, wearing Noa Blankets is a flex!

At the same time, we are embracing ‘Māori Proud’ brands representing kaupapa Māori, iwi-pride, our reo, our resilient past and aspirational futures. Māori values are being embedded into business models and pakihi Māori are rewriting the rules of economic success. They are demonstrating that kaupapa Māori business models – grounded in whānau, sustainability, and social impact – are not only viable, but thriving.

The real story of the Māori economy is embedded within the statistics and numbers. Our growth spans beyond economic participation and foreshadows our inevitable economic rangatiratanga, our increasing economic influence, and we as Māori, shaping a future where Māori values are woven into the fabric of Aotearoa’s economy. "He kai kei aku ringa" – Success is in our own hands.

STRONG ECONOMIC GROWTH

The Māori economy continues to expand, with an asset base now valued at $126 billion – growing at a faster rate than the general New Zealand economy. More Māori are stepping into entrepreneurship and business ownership, contributing significantly to employment and innovation.

BEYOND PRIMARY INDUSTRIES

While agriculture, forestry, and fishing remain important, Māori businesses are making waves in professional services, real estate, construction, and technology. This shift highlights a diversification that ensures economic resilience and sustainability for future generations.

THE ROLE OF SMALL BUSINESS AND NETWORKS

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain the backbone of the Māori economy. While 86% of pakihi Māori employ fewer than five people, their collective impact is substantial. Business networks like Whāriki Māori Business Network play a crucial role in fostering growth, providing support, and amplifying the success of Māori businesses.

KAUPAPA MĀORI IN BUSINESS

Pakihi Māori are not just about profit – they prioritise whānau, sustainability, and social impact. We see collectives and iwi enterprises reinvesting in their communities, creating intergenerational wealth, and strengthening cultural resilience.

TĀMAKI MAKAURAU: A DISTINCT BUSINESS HUB

Auckland is home to 23% of all Māori businesses, positioning it as the largest hub for Māori enterprise. Unlike other regions, only 1% of Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau work in primary industries, highlighting the city’s shift towards service-driven sectors. Despite challenges such as low home ownership rates, Māori employers in Auckland earn the highest average incomes, indicating both obstacles and opportunities ahead.

