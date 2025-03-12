Deel Acquires Safeguard Global’s Payroll Division, Enhancing Global Payroll Capabilities

Leading payroll and HR company Deel today announced the acquisition of Safeguard Global’s payroll division. This strategic move brings together Deel’s advanced technology and infrastructure with Safeguard Global’s extensive enterprise global payroll knowledge and delivery expertise.

Safeguard Global is a renowned provider of global payroll solutions, serving over 140 markets and processing more than 2.4 million payslips annually. The company has achieved an impressive 80% first-time approval rate in each payroll cycle, demonstrating its commitment to excellence. Safeguard Global’s payroll team comprises hundreds of experts with decades of experience in global payroll and compliance, particularly in serving enterprise businesses such as FICO, Hypertherm, and Jacobs.

The entire Safeguard Global payroll team will join Deel, integrating their deep expertise and specialised tools with Deel’s in-house HR, immigration, and legal experts.

“By bringing Safeguard Global’s payroll division, customers and knowledge in-house, we’ll be able to significantly enhance our ability to execute large, complex global payroll projects. This is an area where we’re seeing huge growth and opportunity.” said Alex Bouaziz, Deel co-founder and CEO.

Additionally, with Safeguard Global being an innovation and service partner of Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications, this integration will further strengthen Deel’s existing partnership. It enables joint customers access to Workday’s functionalities alongside Deel’s streamlined payroll and HR offerings.

Safeguard Global’s payroll customers will now have access to Deel’s extensive direct global presence, owned infrastructure, and native engines, leading to greater efficiency, control, and flexibility. They will also benefit from Deel’s comprehensive product suite, which includes services such as immigration, contractor management, benefits, performance, and equipment management, as well as AI-driven labor law insights. Furthermore, these customers will enjoy Deel’s renowned customer service, featuring an industry-leading response time available 24/7, 365 days a year, and a dedicated customer success team.

Safeguard Global is Deel’s 11th overall acquisition, coming shortly after the company achieved $800m run rate (in just over five years). Some of the key recent acquisitions in 2024 include Global Payroll (Payspace), Deel Engage (Zavvy), Deel IT (Hofy) and Assemble to enhance its native global payroll service, help companies train and retain top talent, manage the delivery of tens of thousands of devices to people across 125 countries as well as compensation management.

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams. Built for the way the world works today, Deel combines HRIS, payroll, compliance, benefits, performance, IT asset equipment management into one seamless platform. With AI-powered tools and a fully owned payroll infrastructure, Deel supports every worker type in 120+ countries—helping businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Discover how Deel makes global work simple at deel.com.

