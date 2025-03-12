Zanda McDonald Award Announces Two Outstanding Winners From Agriculture And Aquaculture

The coveted Zanda McDonald Award has named its 2025 winners, recognising two exceptional young leaders from the primary sector. Australian Jack O’Connor and New Zealander Maegen Blom have taken out the top honours, marking a significant milestone for the Award. In a first for the Award, one of the recipients represents the aquaculture industry.

Australian winner Jack O’Connor, 32 (Photo/Supplied)

Australian winner Jack O’Connor, 32, from Harden NSW is Manager – General Agribusiness, Livestock, Administration and Cropping of the family farm at Oxton Park, a cropping, wool and prime lamb enterprise. Jack has a keen focus on genetics and animal welfare, and as an early adopter, has a particular focus on the opportunities presented by renewable energy, agrivoltaics and carbon accounting. New Zealander Maegen Blom, 24, is Operations Manager at family-owned business Mills Bay Mussels in Marlborough, supplying restaurants, wholesalers and supermarkets across New Zealand with their Greenshell Mussels. Maegen is also Founding Member of Young Fish NZ, which connects young professionals in the seafood industry.

New Zealander Maegen Blom, 24 (Photo/Supplied)

The Zanda McDonald Award plays a pivotal role in accelerating the careers of young people in the primary sector, offering them unparalleled opportunities for growth, mentorship, and education. These opportunities empower the recipients to contribute to a brighter future for the trans-Tasman primary industries.

O’Connor and Blom were selected from an impressive pool of finalists:

Will Creek, 35, General Manager – Primary Production with Arubial, Condamine, Queensland

Felicity Taylor, 29, Area Manager at Rabobank, Moree, Country NSW

Hamish Best, 34, Sheep and Beef Farmer & Founder of Conscious Valley, Wellington

Sarah How, 33, Co-founder & General Manager of Landify Ltd, South Canterbury

Award Chairman Shane McManaway praised both winners for their exceptional achievements and the impact they are already making in their respective industries.

"Both Jack and Maegen are incredibly focused, passionate, and driven to create meaningful change in their sectors. Maegen’s leadership in a male-dominated industry is outstanding, and Jack’s holistic approach to integrating innovative practices on his farm demonstrates his forward-thinking mindset," said McManaway. "Their drive, dedication, and clear vision for the future make them exceptional candidates, and we are excited to welcome them into the Award family."

As part of the prize package, both Blom and O’Connor will receive a personalised development package, including a bespoke mentoring trip across both Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 towards further education or training, media coaching, and ongoing networking opportunities. Finalists also benefit from continued access to the Award’s alumni network, ensuring they stay connected with mentorship and support.

Originally set to be unveiled at the annual Impact Summit on the Gold Coast, the winners were instead announced through the Awards' online platforms due to the disruption caused by Cyclone Alfred.

Notes:

Zanda McDonald was a prominent identity in the Australian beef and livestock industry and was proud to be a farmer who worked tirelessly to encourage young people to work in the industry that he loved. He died in April 2013 at the age of 41, following a tragic accident on his Queensland cattle property.

Out of mate-ship and respect for Zanda, one of agriculture's natural leaders, this trans-Tasman award was born in 2014. It is now run independently by the Zanda McDonald Award Foundation, with directors made up of industry leaders, and backed by a group of supportive businesses and organisations in Australia and New Zealand.

The Award is open to passionate and determined individuals aged 21 - 35 years who are working in the agri-business sectors of either Australia or New Zealand, and who demonstrate a passion for agriculture and natural leadership ability. Applications are open for the month of October each year.

