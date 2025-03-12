Misha’s Vineyard Launches Wine Collaboration With Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

CROMWELL, Central Otago, New Zealand 12 March 2025 – Misha’s Vineyard, one of the leading wine producers from Central Otago, New Zealand, has launched two wines as part of a collaboration with the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, to celebrate the wine styles for which New Zealand is renowned.

Misha’s Vineyard is a 57-hectare single vineyard estate located on the edge of Lake Dunstan, in Central Otago – the Pinot Noir capital of New Zealand. The estate’s location provides optimal conditions for producing world-class Pinot Noir and aromatic whites including Sauvignon Blanc - a wine variety that’s become synonymous with New Zealand. The two wines produced in this special collaboration with the Four Seasons Resort are a Pinot Noir and a Sauvignon Blanc.

“We’re excited to introduce these special wines as we want to over-deliver on our guests’ expectation by sourcing premium wines from the world’s most highly regarded wine regions ”said Mohzani “Mo” Mokhtar, Director of Food and Beverage at the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi, who spear-headed this project. “Misha’s Vineyard is a boutique family-owned estate producing some of the most consistent and highly-rated wines in Central Otago. Their spectacular single-vineyard along with the craftsmanship of Olly Masters, one of New Zealand’s most talented winemakers, is a pretty compelling combination” he added.

Mo visited Misha’s Vineyard estate last year, touring the vineyard with owners Misha & Andy Wilkinson and gaining an in-depth appreciation of the care and attention that go into producing the wines. “We loved the opportunity to showcase our sustainably-farmed vineyard and to demonstrate how well our wines age” said Misha. “But what’s really special for us with this collaboration, is that more than a decade ago, at the request of a guest, we were asked if we could supply wines to the Resort. That was the start of the relationship with the Four Seasons Langkawi which has continued over the past ten years and now we’re starting a new decade of even closer co-operation.”

Integral to the relationship between the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi and Misha’s Vineyard is S.H. Maju Sdn Bhd, Langkawi’s leading wine and spirits importer and distributor. Owner Alfred Low, first imported Misha’s Vineyard wines in 2014 and has exclusively represented the brand in Langkawi since then.

With a specially crafted wine label the hotel was keen to retain the key elements of the Misha’s Vineyard brand which celebrates the history of the auspicious vineyard site where Chinese immigrants panned for gold in the 1880s. There is also a recurrence of the lucky number 8 with the vineyard’s location and orientation which is represented by a grape vine with 8 bunches of gold. A graphic of the Resort’s signature traditional Malaysian setting is seamlessly blended under this vine along with the Four Seasons Resort Langkawi logo.

As the world’s leading operator of luxury hotels, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts currently manages 133 properties in 47 countries. Open since 2005, Four Seasons Resort Langkawi offers a vacation experience of unlimited variety, and the highly personalised, anticipatory service that Four Seasons guests expect and value around the world. Recent awards and honours include T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024: #3 Best Island Upcountry Resorts and one of the Top 10 Best Resorts in Malaysia at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Over the last two decades, Misha’s Vineyard has gained an enviable reputation for their small batch super premium wine and are acknowledged as one of New Zealand’s top producers by critics around the world. The distribution of their wines is focussed in premium resorts, hotels, fine-dining restaurants and specialist wine retailers across the Asia Pacific region. Misha’s Vineyard has an exacting viticulture regime with all the grapes hand-harvested and sustainably farmed and is a certified member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ).

New Zealand leads the world in vineyard sustainability with 98% of all vineyard land certified and this year celebrates the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ).

