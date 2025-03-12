New Partnerships Give Hope To Aid Charities - Zeronet And ChildFund

Aid charities and budgets are facing challenges today, in New Zealand and globally. But with those challenges comes opportunities.

ChildFund New Zealand and local Kiwi telecommunications company Zeronet, are excited to announce a new partnership.

For every Zeronet broadband subscription they will donate $80 to ChildFund, and $50 for each mobile subscription, if completed via the ChildFund sign-up page (see below).

"Cuts to aid budgets globally, including to multilateral agencies like the United Nations, are leading to an increase in suffering. Charities need to get creative and come up with diverse ways to raise revenue, otherwise we will not be able to continue the life-saving work we do. Now is the time for innovation. The old charitable business models will not be sufficient for the unpredictable future we face," says CEO of ChildFund, Josie Pagani.

"Zeronet’s support will help us keep going with our critical water projects in the Pacific, in places like Solomon Islands and Kiribati where too many children do not have access to clean water."

"No-one can create lasting change alone-real impact happens when we work together, which is why at ChildFund we search out these kinds of partnerships with businesses that share our values and want to work with us."

"With the generous support of Kiwis who donate to ChildFund, plus funding from the New Zealand government (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade), and now support from businesses like Zeronet, we are able to continue our work in the Pacific, and beyond."

"At Zeronet, we believe in making a real impact-both through our services and the partnerships we choose. As a proudly New Zealand-owned company, we’re committed to supporting our Pacific neighbours in meaningful ways. Access to clean water is a fundamental right, and through our partnership with ChildFund, every mobile and broadband sign-up contributes directly to Pacific Water Projects," says Nicholas Keegan, General Manager, Zeronet.

"Together, we’re helping bring sustainable water solutions to communities that need them most," says Nicholas.

"Reaching their full potential should be a reality for children everywhere. But for children who miss school due to illness from unclean water, the odds are stacked against them. By joining forces with Zeronet, we’re helping children, and their families lead healthier lives, stay in school, and build stronger, more resilient communities," says Josie Pagani.

