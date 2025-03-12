Work ‘On’ Your Business, Not Just ‘In’ It: BNZ Rolls Out AI-driven Growth Academy Nationwide

As the country’s attention turns to economic growth initiatives, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) is scaling up its Growth Academy programme to give 1,400 businesses nationwide more tools and technology to drive strategic growth.

After a successful pilot with 250 businesses last year, BNZ is expanding its Growth Academy across New Zealand in partnership with growth navigation software company D/srupt. The Growth Academy combines hands-on workshops with sophisticated AI-powered digital tools that help businesses refine their strategy, enhance performance, and create new pathways for growth.

BNZ General Manager, Growth Sectors, Brandon Jackson says it’s a solution to the challenge most business owners face when growing their enterprise – moving from working 'in' their business to working 'on' their business.

"As New Zealand's largest business bank, we’ve seen time and again how successful businesses thrive when owners can step back from daily firefighting to focus on strategy,” he says.

“With this expanded programme, business owners will leverage the power of AI to help them cost effectively assess their strategic drivers, understand their growth potential, future funding needs, and opportunities to strengthen their market position."

Driving real results

The Growth Academy has already delivered meaningful results for businesses like BlueDoor, a boutique internet service provider offering a range of services to residential and business customers. As a growing company looking to strengthen their market position, they saw the Growth Academy as an opportunity to develop a more structured approach to their future expansion.

“The Growth Academy helped us take our strategic thinking to the next level,” says BlueDoor Director Mark Anderson.

“Like many businesses, we had ideas about where we wanted to go, but the programme gave us powerful tools to evaluate options effectively and build a robust strategy.”

Following their participation, BlueDoor secured nearly half a million dollars in financing from BNZ to fund their strategic expansion plans – a direct result of the clarity and confidence gained through the Growth Academy process.

"Our workshops cut through the complexity that often makes strategic planning feel overwhelming,” says Debbie Humphrey, founder of D/srupt.

“We combine practical guidance with technology to help turn big-picture thinking into concrete action plans you can actually implement.”

Leveraging AI

D/srupt's Growth Navigation programme uses AI to make strategic planning faster and more accessible for small to medium businesses.

"Our AI technology personalises recommendations for each business's specific industry and helps owners express their strategy in language that really connects with their teams and shareholders," explains Humphrey.

"We see this making a real difference because so many business owners struggle with applying high level business frameworks to their specific situation, and they often find it hard to put their vision into words that drive real operational change.

"What might have taken a full day of workshops can now be done in minutes. For time-poor business owners constantly juggling priorities, this means strategic planning actually happens instead of being perpetually pushed to the bottom of the to-do list.”

The 2025 Growth Academy launches on 31 March, with applications opening on March 10. It includes in-person workshops in 16 locations from Whangārei to Invercargill. Online options further extend the programme's reach, ensuring accessibility for businesses throughout New Zealand.

The programme will run for 12 months and includes:

In-person workshops or online learning, reaching 1,400 businesses nationwide

Access to D/srupt’s advanced growth navigation platform and expertise to assess strategy, find opportunities, and build practical growth plans

Guidance on funding pathways, from traditional banking to grants and growth capital

Direct connection to BNZ's business banking expertise and support

In-person workshops will be held in Whangārei, Auckland (Highbrook, Albany, and Queen Street), Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Hastings, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Queenstown, Dunedin, Invercargill.

