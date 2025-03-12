ExportNZ ASB Bay Of Plenty Export Awards Return To Celebrate Regional Success

The ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards are back by popular demand, set to take place on July 18 at Mercury Baypark, Mount Maunganui.

After a hiatus since the Covid-19 lockdowns, this prestigious event will once again celebrate the exceptional achievements of Bay of Plenty businesses exporting goods and services to global markets.

The event - organised by the EMA - is proudly supported by principal sponsor ASB, as well as Sharp Tudhope, Air NZ Cargo, Page Macrae, Zespri, and Orbit Travel, and supporting partners NZTE, C omvita and Port of Tauranga.

With a 1920s-themed gala, this year’s awards promise a night of elegance, glamour and celebration, honouring the resilience, innovation and success of the region’s exporters.

Warwick Downing, Chair of the ExportNZ BoP Executive Committee, says the event is a platform to recognise outstanding businesses but also as a prime opportunity for networking and knowledge-sharing.

"These awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible exporters in the Bay of Plenty who work tirelessly to bring New Zealand products and services to the world," says Downing.

"Equally important is the opportunity they provide to bring the exporting community together, to share stories, challenges, and insights that help drive the sector forward."

Greg Jarvis, Founder/Director of Bluelab and an awards judge, says the awards underscore the importance of recognising success in the region.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "The Bay of Plenty has a rich history of innovative and forward-thinking exporters who have built a reputation for excellence on the global stage," says Jarvis. "These awards are a chance to celebrate that success while also fostering a culture of learning, community and connection across the BOP export sector."

Mike Atkins, Head of Trade Finance at ASB Bank, says, "We are excited to partner with Export NZ for the first time in the Bay of Plenty, to support the celebration of export champions from the region."

"At ASB we are passionate about enabling exporters to scale up, be it through debt capital funding or other advisory initiatives across productivity, sustainability, clean tech, and food and fibre."

From its world-renowned kiwifruit and avocados to high-quality timber and dairy products, the Bay of Plenty showcases a diverse range of goods that reach international markets.

The awards are organised by the EMA on behalf of ExportNZ. According to EMA GM of Marketing and Communications Lisa Dean, the awards highlight the dedication and skill of the people who drive this success.

"ExportNZ is proud to recognise the Bay of Plenty's role in bolstering New Zealand's export sector," she says.

"Harnessing the spirit of the ‘Roaring Twenties’ the ExportNZ ASB Bay of Plenty Export Awards promises to be a night of celebration, fashion and fun."

The awards feature five categories, including the coveted Exporter of the Year, and are judged by a panel of experienced export specialists from ExportNZ, NZTE, and ASB.

The categories are:

Best Emerging Business (Air NZ Cargo) - Celebrating early-stage export success.

- Celebrating early-stage export success. Excellence in Innovation (Page Macrae) - Acknowledging businesses that have successfully commercialised innovation internationally.

- Acknowledging businesses that have successfully commercialised innovation internationally. Exporter of the Year (Sharp Tudhope) - Recognising established businesses with a strong track record in export markets.

- Recognising established businesses with a strong track record in export markets. Export Achievement Award (Zespri) - Honouring an individual’s impact on export growth and profitability.

- Honouring an individual’s impact on export growth and profitability. Services to Export Award (Orbit Travel) - Recognising an individual’s outstanding contribution to exporting.

Key dates for the event:

March 14 - Launch & entries open; tickets go on sale

- Launch & entries open; tickets go on sale April 18 - Entries close (5 PM)

- Entries close (5 PM) May 9 - Finalists announced

- Finalists announced May 12-23 - Judging & site visits

- Judging & site visits July 18 - Awards event

Businesses looking to enter the awards or purchase tickets can visit https://exportnz.org.nz/event/exportnz-asb-bay-of-plenty-export-awards-2025/

