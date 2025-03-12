Electronic Card Transactions: February 2025

The electronic card transactions (ECT) series cover debit, credit, and charge card transactions with New Zealand-based merchants. The series can be used to indicate changes in consumer spending and economic activity.

Key facts

All figures are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Values are at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

February 2025 month

Changes in the value of electronic card transactions for the February 2025 month (compared with January 2025) were:

spending in the retail industries increased 0.3 percent ($22 million)

spending in the core retail industries increased 0.5 percent ($28 million).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Electronic card transactions: February 2025 (https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/electronic-card-transactions-february-2025)

