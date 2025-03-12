SUSE Deepens Commitment To Partner Ecosystem With SUSE Cloud Elevate Program For Managed Service Providers

Sydney, Australia, 12 March 2025

Expanded SUSE Cloud Elevate program empowers MSPs to offer customers choice and deliver a seamless buying experience via AWS Marketplace

SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced the SUSE Cloud Elevate Program for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), a new program under the SUSE One Partner Program specifically designed for managed service providers. MSPs will now be able to sell SUSE’s new SaaS suite of Enterprise Container Management open source solutions via AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to a Canalys report, over 54% MSPs will be using SaaS marketplace to buy products. As organisations everywhere turn to the cloud to tackle challenges like IT modernisation, application scalability and flexibility, and more, MSPs are facing greater pressure to deliver customised cloud solutions fast.

“In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, MSPs need easy access to the right solutions that fit the unique business needs of each of their customers,” said Christine Puccio, Global VP, AWS Cloud, SUSE. “Expanding our partner program to further support MSPs in meeting these customer demands really underscores SUSE’s ongoing dedication to SaaS solutions for our customers, open source ecosystem and our collaboration with AWS.”

MSPs will now have access to a range of SUSE Cloud and Rancher SaaS solutions, including SUSE Cloud Observability, SUSE Application Collection and coming soon SUSE Rancher Hosted , allowing them to expand their service offerings, simple-to-deploy SaaS offerings and cater to diverse client needs. They will be able to quickly transact in AWS Marketplace through SaaS, helping MSPs achieve quicker time-to-market and improved customer satisfaction.

SUSE understands the need for speed and agility in today's MSP landscape and will provide instant access to powerful SaaS solutions, enabling MSPs to demonstrate tangible results and accelerate client acquisition like never before. This 30-day free trial will be a launchpad to explosive growth.

SUSE's enhanced offerings built on AWS include:

SUSE Cloud Observability on AWS: A new SaaS offering delivering a robust, managed observability platform built for cloud-native environments. This solution empowers enterprises with tailored dashboards, enterprise scalability of more than 4,000 nodes, and health-over-time insights to ensure optimal performance of their cloud-native applications. Leveraging key AWS services like Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), SUSE Cloud Observability provides a seamless and scalable monitoring experience for businesses of all sizes

SUSE Application Collection on AWS: A tiered suite of optimised open source applications built by SUSE, with SLSA level 3 and software bill of materials (SBOM) availability. SUSE Application Collection on AWS provides developers with self-service access and reducing platform engineering overhead. Notably, we have added the AWS Command Line Interface (AWS CLI), enabling users to automate and manage their AWS services directly from the command line.

SUSE Rancher Hosted: Delivers the full power of SUSE Rancher Prime as a fully managed service (SaaS), eliminating operational complexity for enterprises running Kubernetes at scale. This leverages key AWS services like Amazon Route 53 for Domain Name System (DNS) servers, Amazon CloudWatch for monitoring and alerting and Amazon S3 buckets for backup as well as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AWS Certificate Manager, AWS Systems Manager and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC).

"MSPs like Syntax are always looking for new ways to accelerate time-to-value for our customers,” said Marc Caruso, Chief Architect at Syntax. We’re excited to leverage the SUSE Cloud Elevate program to more quickly deliver innovative cloud and open source solutions our customers are looking for today."

This marks the latest milestone in SUSE’s ongoing collaboration with AWS, which was a launch partner for the SUSE Cloud Elevate program in 2024. Designed with customer centricity at its core and built around the award-winning SUSE One Partner Program, SUSE Cloud Elevate integrates the benefits of AWS Channel Partner Private Offers (CPPO) and MSP programs to enhance partner advantages and customer value. To learn more, visit https://www.suse.com/cloud-elevate/.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Suite, SUSE Rancher Suite, SUSE Edge Suite and SUSE AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

