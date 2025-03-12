Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Foxton will be dreaming big after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Porchester Road Superette in Papakura and The Paper Trail in Foxton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

