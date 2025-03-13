Increase In Battery-Related Fires Highlights Need For Consumer Education

A 17% rise in lithium-ion battery related fires was recorded last year according to data from AMI, with mishandling during charging, storage, and disposal being the primary causes.

AMI Executive General Manager Claims Wayne Tippet says that more than 50% of all battery-related fire claims pertain to when devices are not in-use or being actively monitored, for example, when being charged, stored or disposed of.

“Consumer safety and battery handling education to ensure the safety of New Zealanders is vital. Lithium-ion batteries can be found in devices everywhere, including in our pockets, so it’s important we all learn how to take care of these items to ensure they don’t ignite.”

Last year, over 20% of AMI’s lithium-ion battery related fire claims occurred when the battery or device was charging.

“We’ve received claims for drones, e-bikes, cars and even campervans which have caught fire while being left on charge for long periods of time, unsupervised.”

The recent claims data also reveals that battery-related fires are not limited to residential properties. Claims spanned various policy types, including motor (27%), contents (25%), home (23%), commercial (23%), followed by marine/boat (2%).

AMI’s data follows recent reports from councils about a surge in lithium-ion battery-related fires, which have started inside the containers of waste collection trucks.

“Please don’t throw batteries and battery-powered devices in your household waste,” he cautions.

“There are a number of collection facilities around the country for used batteries, including at most Mitre 10 and Bunnings Warehouse stores, and e-waste services or recycling services for electronics.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Community Education Manager Tom Ronaldson says while there is nothing inherently dangerous about lithium-ion batteries, they can be a fire hazard if they are damaged, mishandled, or improperly disposed of.

“When lithium-ion battery fires do occur, they can happen very quickly,” he says.

“Therefore, it is important that if your battery is emitting vapour or unusual sounds, you evacuate immediately and call 111.

“To protect your battery, always use the correct charger for the device. If your battery is damaged, or hot to touch while charging, replace it immediately with one from the manufacturer.

“Always avoid charging devices on soft surfaces or leaving them plugged in for extended periods.”

Quick safety tips for lithium-ion battery powered devices:

Only use the charger that is specifically designed for the battery in your device.

When charging household items such as laptops, gaming consoles or mobile devices, do not place them on soft surfaces. Charge them while you are awake, unplugging them before going to bed.

Do not overcharge the battery by leaving it unattended for a prolonged period of time.

Keep an eye on the battery while it is in use and remove it immediately if it starts to feel hot.

Avoid exposing lithium-ion batteries to extreme temperatures, and do not puncture, crush, or otherwise damage the battery casing.

Do not dispose of batteries in household waste. You can contact your local council for a recycling location - most Mitre10 and Bunnings Warehouse stores, e-waste services or recycling services for electronics have battery recycling collections.

Quick safety tips for EV, e-bike and e-scooter charging:

Where possible these should be stored and charged outside of the house in a garage, shed or carport, away from living spaces. Keep them away from any exit doors, escape routes and combustible materials.

Only use electric vehicle charging adaptors supplied by the vehicle manufacturer or by an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) manufacturer.

Don’t use any household adaptor (such as a multi-box, double plug or a travel plug) between EVSE such as an In-Cord Control and Protection Device IC-CPD and a socket outlet.

Never use damaged or modified charging equipment, such as overseas equipment that has been fitted with a New Zealand plug.

Don’t use any faulty charging equipment, get it checked by the manufacturer.

