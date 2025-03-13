Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
International Migration: January 2025

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration
Provisional estimates for the January 2025 year compared with the January 2024 year were:

  • migrant arrivals: 155,300 (± 1,100), down 31 percent
  • migrant departures: 122,800 (± 900), up 18 percent
  • annual net migration: gain of 32,500 (± 1,500), compared with a net gain of 121,800 (± 300).

