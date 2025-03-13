International Migration: January 2025
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Annual
migration
Provisional estimates for the January 2025 year compared with the January 2024 year were:
- migrant arrivals: 155,300 (± 1,100), down 31 percent
- migrant departures: 122,800 (± 900), up 18 percent
- annual net migration: gain of 32,500 (± 1,500), compared with a net gain of 121,800 (± 300).
