International Migration: January 2025

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the January 2025 year compared with the January 2024 year were:

migrant arrivals: 155,300 (± 1,100), down 31 percent

migrant departures: 122,800 (± 900), up 18 percent

annual net migration: gain of 32,500 (± 1,500), compared with a net gain of 121,800 (± 300).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

International migration: January 2025 : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-migration-january-2025

CSV files for download : https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

