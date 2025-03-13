International Travel: January 2025
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Monthly
arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 370,200 in January 2025, an increase of 43,800 from January 2024. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- Australia (up 22,800)
- China (up 15,200)
- United Kingdom (up 3,300)
- Taiwan (up 3,200)
- Korea (up 1,600)
- Germany (up 1,400)
- United States (up 1,300)
- Hong Kong (up 1,200)
- New Caledonia (down 1,300).
Visit our website to read this information release:
- International travel: January 2025 : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-january-2025