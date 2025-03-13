Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Travel: January 2025

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 370,200 in January 2025, an increase of 43,800 from January 2024. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (up 22,800)
  • China (up 15,200)
  • United Kingdom (up 3,300)
  • Taiwan (up 3,200)
  • Korea (up 1,600)
  • Germany (up 1,400)
  • United States (up 1,300)
  • Hong Kong (up 1,200)
  • New Caledonia (down 1,300).

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • International travel: January 2025 : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-january-2025
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 