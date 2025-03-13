International Travel: January 2025

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 370,200 in January 2025, an increase of 43,800 from January 2024. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

Australia (up 22,800)

China (up 15,200)

United Kingdom (up 3,300)

Taiwan (up 3,200)

Korea (up 1,600)

Germany (up 1,400)

United States (up 1,300)

Hong Kong (up 1,200)

New Caledonia (down 1,300).

Visit our website to read this information release:

International travel: January 2025 : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-january-2025

