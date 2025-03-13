Tuatahi First Fibre Welcomes Government Announcement To Remove Regulatory Barriers

Tuatahi First Fibre (Tuatahi) applauds the Government’s announcement to remove regulatory barriers for local fibre companies (LFC) to improve connectivity options for New Zealanders.

Announced today, the changes will align the LFC constitutions with the fibre regulatory framework, support competition and encourage investment in opportunities to improve connectivity. Tuatahi have been advocating for changes to improve connectivity and support further investment since our UFB rollout was completed in 2019, and these changes are a welcome relief, says John Hanna, Chief Executive of Tuatahi.

“Our constitution was put in place with the start of the UFB rollout in 2010, and has not been updated to reflect the ever-evolving technology landscape, nor the post-UFB regulatory framework” says Mr Hanna.

“The competitive environment we now live in has changed immensely, so we are thrilled that the Government has made this announcement to ensure our regulatory and constitutional settings are fit for purpose.”

Mr Hanna says the changes will enable Tuatahi to consider investments in a wider range of services associated with fibre and will encourage Tuatahi to consider investing in new technologies that could extend our geographic reach, provide greater resilience and other enhanced offerings.

“Strong and broad reaching internet connections are an enabler of new businesses, support remote working, collaboration and innovation. We can confidently look at our strategy for improving connectivity in communities beyond where we currently operate and we’re looking forward to that opportunity.”

“I also wish to acknowledge the efforts of successive Ministers and officials who worked with us on this vitally important process, in particular, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Media and Communications, who has taken keen interest in ensuring the fibre regulatory settings are fit for purpose.”

About Tuatahi First Fibre

Tuatahi First Fibre is a fibre telecommunications wholesale business established in 2010 to deliver the ultrafast broadband (UFB) initiative with the government. Majority owned by Igneo Infrastructure Partners, we operate New Zealand’s second-largest fibre network, with approximately 15% of the nationwide UFB footprint, and employ approximately 240 staff.

We partner with internet service providers (ISPs), who in turn offer a diverse range of plans and services to customers using our robust network. This collaboration has enabled us to reach over 254,000 households and businesses across regions including Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay,Taranaki,Manawatū-Whanganui,and Wellington.

