Horizons BFEA Regional Supreme Winner Announced

Horizons BFEA RSW 2025 - Cousins family (Photo/Supplied)

The Cousins family of Hiamoe Farm in Feilding have been named Regional Supreme Winners at the Horizons Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Palmerston North this evening.

Hiamoe Farm has come a long way since the original 149ha sheep and cattle farm was bought by the Cousins family in 1919. Now stretching across 916ha (840ha effective), it’s run by John and Toos Cousins, who manage the farm with their three sons – Edmund, Guido, and Julius.

To help navigate market fluctuations, the family has diversified, with the business spanning sheep breeding and finishing, bull finishing and dairy grazing. They also grow maize silage for a neighbouring dairy farm, crops for stock feed and produce peas.

The family has a strong focus on caring for the land, combined with excellent stock management and performance. The judges noted that through their focus on profitability, structured succession planning, education and industry involvement, Hiamoe Farm has created a model for sustainable farm leadership.

Exceptional infrastructure at Hiamoe underpins its productivity. This includes reticulated water to all 225 paddocks and a sophisticated lane system. Soil conservation is a key focus, with the team employing direct drilling and minimal tillage practices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Meticulous financial planning, innovative asset structuring and strategic income diversification has ensured a strong, profitable farming business, with the judges noting that their commitment to business excellence and innovation makes them a true leader in agri-business management.

Sustainability is deeply ingrained in the farm’s operations, with the family proactivelyfencing off and planting marginaland riparian areas. Three pockets of native bush are protected by QEII covenants and an additional 80ha of pines, poplars and scrub are registered to the Emissions Trade Scheme.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, judges observed that through innovation, precision management and a thorough understanding of livestock nutrition and health, the Cousins family has created a high-performing, efficient farming operation that showcases their visionary approach to land stewardship.

The Cousins family also won the following awards:

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

• Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

• NZFET Biodiversity Award

• Horizons Regional Council Award for the Integration of Trees

Other Horizons Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Michael Phillips, Oliver Sandbrook and Andrew Evans — Waka Dairies, Dannevirke • Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

• DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

• Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

• Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

• NZFET Climate Recognition Award

Kate Kellick and Jill Kellick — Tokorangi Farm, Whanganui

• NZFET Innovation Award

Trevor and Liz Low — Makara Farm, Manawatū

• Margaret Matthews Trophy for Commitment to Sustainability

The event marked 20 years since the Ballance Farm Environment Awards began in the Horizons region, a milestone that was noted by many speaking at the event.

The awards also served to showcase Taumaranui West Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase. Established in 2021, the group was spearheaded by local farmers Nick Street and Alan Blake who recognised the need for a collective approach to improving land and water quality. The group now includes around 20 properties, with almost half of the catchment’s landowners

involved. Their goal is to make a positive difference to their environment by focusing on water quality, education and fostering community spirit.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. The Cousins family will join the Supreme Winners from the ten other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

© Scoop Media

