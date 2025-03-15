Christchurch And Dunedin Powerball Players Win $5.5 Million

Two lucky Powerball players from Christchurch and Dunedin will be having a blast after each winning $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World St Martins in Christchurch and New World Gardens in Dunedin.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winners are the fifth Powerball multi-millionaires this year, and the win comes just over two weeks after a couple from the Hauraki District scored themselves $10.5 million. The woman bought their ticket on a whim and says winning still doesn’t feel real. The couple are planning to help their children and close family.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2025:

Date Prize Store Location 1 8 January $7 million MyLotto Wellington 2 22 January $8.3 million MyLotto Taranaki 3 8 February $10.5 million Glenview Centre Lotto & Post Hamilton 4 26 February $10.5 million Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld Waihi 5 15 March $5.5 million New World St Martins Christchurch 6 15 March $5.5 million New World Gardens Dunedin

