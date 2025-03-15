15 Lotto Players Win Second Division
Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $19,321 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $38,809.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at New World Mt Roskill in Auckland. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Northland
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Woolworths Manukau City Mall
|Auckland
|Kelston Digital Photos
|Auckland
|New World Mt Roskill (+PB)
|Auckland
|Lower Don Buck Road Superette
|Auckland
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|MyLotto
|Bay of Plenty
|MyLotto
|Gisborne
|MyLotto
|New Plymouth
|MyLotto
|Hastings
|Woolworths Kelvin Grove
|Palmerston North
|Woolworths Tawa
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|Pak n Save Timaru
|Timaru
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.