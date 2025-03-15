15 Lotto Players Win Second Division

Fifteen lucky Lotto players will be in for a treat after each winning $19,321 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $38,809.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at New World Mt Roskill in Auckland. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Northland MyLotto Auckland Woolworths Manukau City Mall Auckland Kelston Digital Photos Auckland New World Mt Roskill (+PB) Auckland Lower Don Buck Road Superette Auckland MyLotto Waikato MyLotto Bay of Plenty MyLotto Gisborne MyLotto New Plymouth MyLotto Hastings Woolworths Kelvin Grove Palmerston North Woolworths Tawa Wellington MyLotto Wellington Pak n Save Timaru Timaru

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

