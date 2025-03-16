Bay Of Plenty BFEA Regional Supreme Winner Announced

14 March

Blair Dyer and Steve Atkinson of Kiwi Heights in Te Puke have been named Regional Supreme Winners at the Bay of Plenty Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Tauranga this afternoon.

The Atkinson family has owned the property for more than 50 years, with kiwifruit vines planted in 2006. Since 2020, third-generation farmer Blair Dyer has been managing the kiwifruit crop, working closely with the Atkinsons to gradually transform more land into thriving orchards while preserving its natural ecology.

The 190.6ha (145ha effective) Te Puke property features 27.2ha of kiwifruit orchards. Young stock are grazed across 167ha, with this land interspersed with 5.5ha of mature forestry and 7.83ha of native plants to offset greenhouse gas emissions. A small number of livestock are also raised for dairy units in the Waikato.

One of the most significant initiatives has been the continual development of kiwifruit orchards while leaving much of the natural environment untouched. This has been done by developing the tops of hills and keeping marginal land for either native plantings or low-impact dry stock grazing. The judges noted that careful planning and site selection helps minimise nutrient run off, soil biology disturbance and loss of topsoil. The strategic planting of native trees is stabilising steep slopes and offsetting greenhouse gas emissions – further enhancing the farm’s ecological footprint.

By leveraging advanced technology, Blair precisely targets water and fertiliser to where they are needed most, reducing waste and minimising environmental impact. He is trialling the use of drones to spot-spray weeds – rather than blanket spraying – further reducing the use of chemicals and protecting the sensitive ecosystem. The judges observed that Blair and Steve are constantly planning for the future, making thoughtful decisions around the impacts on people and the environment.

The judges were impressed by the team’s holistic approach that combines robust management practices with a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. “Kiwi Heights exemplifies a successful business that genuinely cares for the environment, the wellbeing of their people, and long-term sustainability,” they said. “They are not afraid to adopt technology early, leveraging it to enhance efficiency and drive innovation.”

Blair and Steve also won the following awards:

• Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

• Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

• Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

• Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

• FMG Risk Management Award

• Zespri Kiwifruit Orchard Award

Other Bay of Plenty Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Canice O’Sullivan and Georgia Mischefski-Gray — Ywari Farms, Whakatāne

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• NZFET Innovation Award

Brent and Antonia Mountfort — Mountfort Puriri Farm, Whakatāne

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

• NZFET Biodiversity Award

• Bay of Plenty Regional Council Farming for the Future Award

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. Blair and Steve will join the Supreme Winners from the ten other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

