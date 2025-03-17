Stronger Together: Air New Zealand And Singapore Airlines Celebrate A Decade Of Partnership

Over 5.5 million customers have travelled on the partnership over the last 10 years.

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines offer up to 38 return flights per week between New Zealand and Singapore.

A global campaign launched to celebrate the milestone, including special promotional fares available for a limited time ex New Zealand.

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines are celebrating 10 years of partnership, connecting New Zealand to the world and providing customers with greater choice, seamless travel, and outstanding service.

Since launching alliance flights in 2015, the two airlines have carried more than 5.5 million customers between New Zealand, Singapore, and beyond. Today, the partnership offers travellers convenient travel options to over 55 destinations worldwide, including key cities across Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Top destinations for Kiwi travelling abroad through the partnership include the United Kingdom, India, and Thailand, while India, the United Kingdom, and Germany are among the most popular countries that visitors coming into New Zealand travel from.

With up to 38 return flights operating between Auckland, Christchurch, and Singapore during peak summer travel periods, customers can easily connect onwards through the Singapore Airlines Group’s global network. Singapore Airlines’ hub at Singapore Changi Airport, consistently ranked as the world’s best airport, makes transiting through Singapore a popular choice for customers travelling beyond.

The partnership also strengthens connectivity into New Zealand, making it easier for visitors to explore the North and South Islands with the ability to connect seamlessly to 20 ports across Aotearoa.

In addition to three daily services jointly operated to and from Auckland, Singapore Airlines operates a fourth daily flight over the summer period, offering Kiwi more choice than ever before. Singapore Airlines also operates daily flights to Christchurch year-round, increasing to 10 return services per week during peak summer months.

This direct connection plays a key role in supporting South Island tourism and local business, and provides greater choice for international travellers exploring the Canterbury region and beyond.

Air New Zealand Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer Mike Williams says the 10 year milestone is a testament to the strength of the partnership and the opportunities it has created for travellers.

“Our partnership with Singapore Airlines is built on a shared commitment to exceptional service and delivering the best experience for our customers. Whether travelling for business or leisure, customers know they can expect a consistent, high-quality journey across both airlines.”

“It’s also been instrumental in bringing visitors to our shores. New Zealand is a bucket list destination for many, and through our partnership with Singapore Airlines, we’ve made ticking New Zealand off the list even easier.”

George Robertson, General Manager Singapore Airlines New Zealand said the milestone was a celebration of the strength of the partnership.

“Singapore Airlines’ commitment to the New Zealand market is reflected in the continuing strength of this decade long alliance with Air New Zealand, which has delivered significant growth in both passenger and cargo services between New Zealand and Singapore.

“The past ten years have seen millions of Kiwi enjoy our award-winning in-flight and on ground service, seamless connections through our hub in Changi to destinations across the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and India as well as crucial domestic connectivity for our inbound customers.”

Celebrating a decade, the airlines have launched a global brand campaign to acknowledge the strength of the partnership. Titled Celebrating 10 years of partnership, the campaign will run across print, digital, and social media platforms, showcasing the alliance’s commitment to providing seamless connections, exceptional service, and customer rewards throughout the entire travel journey, encapsulated by the tagline ‘Stronger together, wherever you go’.

Special fares have also been released from New Zealand to key destinations including Singapore and beyond, available from today until 31 March 2025.

Notes:

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines commenced their partnership in 2015.

The partnership operates under a joint venture, allowing coordination on scheduling, pricing, and capacity to improve travel options for customers.

Both airlines are proud members of the Star Alliance, and members of the Air New Zealand Airpoints™ and Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer loyalty programmes enjoy reciprocal benefits when travelling, including earning and redeeming points and miles. Frequent Flyers with Star Alliance Gold status enjoy lounge access across New Zealand, Singapore and in 1300 destinations worldwide.

