Bookabach Reveals Its 2025 Baches Of The Year

March 18, 2025, AUCKLAND— Today, Bookabach® released the 2025 Baches of the Year, the annual collection of 10 standout private baches across New Zealand. The selected baches range from three to eight bedrooms, with nightly average rates between $300 and $1,600, in some of New Zealand's most in-demand destinations, including Bay of Plenty, Waiheke Island and Otago.

“Each year, the Bookabach’s Bach of the Year aims to inspire travellers to book their next group getaway, and the 2025 collection is no different,” said Haley Purdon, Bookabach Travel Expert. “The baches on this year’s list reflect incredible guest ratings, experienced and dedicated hosts, and stunning spaces that offer some of the most requested amenities on Bookabach from private pools to fire pits.”

Entering its 14th year, the Bookabach Baches of the Year are chosen from more than 12,000 New Zealand listings on the Bookabach app and undergo a thorough selection process based on what traveller’s desire most:

· Exceptional guest ratings: Ratings of 9.8 or above and stellar reviews from former guests

· Multi-bedroom accommodations: Enough space for families or group trips; all homes have at least three bedrooms for guests to comfortably stay together

· Standout amenities: Homes that feature the most popular amenities on Bookabach including a pool or hot tub, and extra consideration was given to homes with unique features like a fireplace, extensive literature collection or fitness facilities.

· Premier Host* status: Many of the properties featured, are managed by Premier Hosts who have a proven track record of providing excellent guest experiences

“Bookabach hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveller’s holiday one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences.” said Tim Rosolio, Vice President of Partner Success. “With our rigorous Premier Host badging, we’re sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travellers about where to find the best and consistent experiences on Bookabach.”

This year’s collection of homes also embodies popular travel trends from Bookabach’s trend report, Unpack '25. This year, travellers are embracing JOMO (the joy of missing out) and these standout properties offer the perfect setting to enjoy quiet moments and reconnect with yourself or loved ones.

Bookabach's Bach of the Year celebrates extraordinary private properties. Around the world more than 50 honorees have been recognised across the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Download the Bookabach app to view and book the most impressive holiday rentals for your next family getaway.

© Scoop Media

