Christchurch Man Claims $5.5 Million

It was a double whammy for Te Waipounamu over the weekend with not one, but two new multi-millionaires made with Powerball First Division. The lucky winners each scored themselves $5.5 million in Saturday night’s draw and one of the winners, a Christchurch man, has already claimed his prize.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular player who had no idea Powerball had been struck until the next morning when he checked his ticket.

Powerball ticket under ticket checker (Photo/Supplied)

“I went to the New World to grab myself a coffee and thought I’d check my ticket while I was there.

“I held it under the ticket checker and ‘Division One Winner’ popped up on the screen,” he said.

“I had a bit of a mild panic at that point and lots of questions popped into my mind – the main one being ‘is this the big prize?’”

The man whispered to the Lotto operator that he thought he’d won Division One and asked them to check his ticket.

“They confirmed I’d won $5.5 million, and my legs felt like jelly,” he laughed.

After filling out the paperwork, the man called his family and a close friend to share the news.

“They were ecstatic for me – probably more excited than I was!”

While he hasn’t had time to celebrate his win properly yet, the man did go out for lunch with a few friends – his shout – and spent the rest of the day dreaming about what to do with his win.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I couldn’t sleep last night and had lots running through my mind – you start imagining the holiday home, the overseas trips etc.

“I am going to wait a while before I make any decisions though. I want to make sure this money works for mine and my family’s future.”

The second South Island winner from the same draw is yet to claim their prize and Lotto NZ is encouraging anyone who bought their ticket from New World Gardens in Dunedin to write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store or on MyLotto.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Notes:

The winning $5.5 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold at New World St Martins in Christchurch for the draw on Saturday 15 March.

The $5.5 million Powerball prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

Saturday’s $10 million Powerball jackpot was split between two winners. The other $5.5 million winning ticket was sold at New World Gardens in Dunedin. The winner is yet to claim their prize.

© Scoop Media

