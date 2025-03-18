Dyson Afterpay Day Sale: Save Up To $550 On Dyson’s Latest Pioneering Technologies

Photo/Supplied

From today until the 31st of March, New Zealanders can save up to $550 on select Dyson products, getting their hands on Dyson’s pioneering technology for less this Afterpay Day. This exclusive sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home with Dyson, from top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners to advanced haircare devices and the latest in air purifying innovations.

For deep cleaning, shoppers can save up to $550 on the V15 Detect™ Absolute vacuum - loaded with powerful suction, and intelligent microscopic dust detection. Plus, Dyson’s iconic haircare range is also on sale, offering irresistible discounts such as $200 off the limited edition Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink AirstraitTM, which is sure to delight beauty enthusiasts.

Afterpay Day Offers

Limited time only. While stocks last.

Save $550 when purchasing the Dyson V8™ Absolute vacuum

Save $550 when purchasing the Dyson V15 Detect™ Absolute vacuum

Save $250 when purchasing the Dyson WashG1™ 2-in-1 (Ultra Blue/Matte Black)

Save $250 when purchasing the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Formaldehyde purifying fan heater (White/Gold)

Save $250 when purchasing the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ purifying fan heater (black/nickel) Save $200 when purchasing the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener and dryer (Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink) Save $150 when purchasing the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent hair dryer (Vinca blue/topaz)

BUY DIRECT FROM THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT

All Dyson machines come with a 2 year warranty covering parts and labour, and a 45-day money-back guarantee*. For further information on the deals available, visit Dyson.co.nz. Buy Direct from the people who made it at Dyson.co.nz for exclusive models, flexible delivery options, best price policy, auto-warranty registration plus selected cord-free purchases receive a bonus gift**.

Discover a range of other offers on Dyson technologies at the Dyson Demo Store, Albany Westfield, Auckland where a team of Dyson experts help you choose the right machine to suit your needs offering maintenance tips, machine servicing, personalisation options and live demonstrations to experience the Dyson difference.

Dyson owners can also access quick and expert support, device control and discussion with other owners through the recently re-engineered MyDyson™ app. Seamless guidance, tips, and support can be accessed from your phone or tablet to ensure your new Dyson experience is unparalleled. Step-by-step how-to’s in the Dyson app tell you everything you need to know, so you can use it to its fullest potential.

Additionally, experience Dyson technologies through Dyson Demo VR – an immersive, online environment in which customers can trial, test and understand Dyson products all from the comfort of their own homes, using a VR headset. Dyson Demo VR is the first virtual store of its kind, bringing the best of the physical offline world together with the convenience and dynamism of the virtual world, available through the Oculus store.

