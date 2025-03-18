Aged Care Workers Protest Unsafe Staffing And Unfair Rosters At Bupa

Auckland aged care workers are taking a stand against unsafe staffing levels and unfair roster changes that threaten both workers and residents. Union members from E tū and NZNO will protest outside Bupa’s Newmarket offices, demanding immediate action to protect the dignity and well-being of those in care.

When: Wednesday 19 March, 3:30pm – 5:00pm

Where: Bupa head office, 109 Carlton Gore Road, Newmarket

New Zealand’s aged care sector is in crisis. Chronic understaffing has left workers stretched beyond safe limits, with some caring for up to 30 residents alone. Night shifts are even worse, operating under the assumption that most residents will be asleep, despite the reality that care is needed around the clock. Residents in short-staffed homes have gone days without showers, had their teeth left unbrushed, and have even been told to use incontinence pads instead of being assisted to the toilet. Meals are being compromised too, with reports of vegetarian residents being served meat and basic supplies like milk and cordial being rationed.

In 2021, E tū presented a petition to the Government calling for legislated staff-to-resident ratios, yet no action has been taken. The lack of mandated staffing levels is putting both residents and workers at risk. Instead of addressing the issue, Bupa – one of the country’s largest aged care providers – is making it worse by forcing workers onto unstable, rotating shifts and cutting their hours.

These roster changes, already rolled out in Waikato last year, have pushed migrant workers below the visa work-hour requirements and left long-term staff unable to make ends meet. The unpredictability is taking a toll on workers’ health and stability while also disrupting the care residents receive. Continuity is crucial for aged care – residents need familiar faces they trust, not a constant rotation of different carers.

Unions are calling on both the Government and providers like Bupa to take responsibility. Aged care is a billion-dollar industry, with companies profiting from retirement villages and charging extra fees for basic necessities – yet frontline care is being gutted. The Government must step up to fund safe staffing levels, and Bupa must prioritise the dignity of residents and the wellbeing of workers over profit.

