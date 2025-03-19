With NVIDIA Cosmos Curator, Milestone Announces A Platform To Enable Access To Data And Train AI Models

AI developers across the globe share the challenge of finding sufficient high-quality, accurate and reliable video data to train visual AI models. Today, Milestone Systems announces Project Hafnia to build services and democratize AI-model training with high-quality, compliant video data leveraging NVIDIA Cosmos Curator and AI model, fine-tuning microservices.

Leveraging the NVIDIA platform, Milestone Systems’ Project Hafnia is aiming to be a leading service for data generators, to share and utilize their data, and for developers, to access traceable and regulatory-compliant annotated video data.

Milestone’s goal is to put the latest advances in Vision Language Models (VLM) and supporting data curation capabilities in the hands of as many developers as possible. One of the first service offerings is a VLM, fine-tuned using NVIDIA fine-tuning microservices on a large volume of compliant transportation data, curated using NVIDIA Cosmos Curator.

The VLM’s accuracy and performance optimizations are tuned for running on NVIDIA GPUs and in NVIDIA’s video search and summarization (VSS) AI blueprint.

“By leveraging the NVIDIA platform, Milestone Systems is helping accelerate this next wave of powerful visual services,” says Deepu Talla NVIDIA Vice President and General Manager — Embedded and Edge Computing. “The next phase in development and adoption of visually perceptive Agentic AI services will be unlocked by recipes like NVIDIA VSS blueprint combined with widely available and accessible fine-tuned VLM models,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Access to data

Milestone Systems, a global leader in data-driven video technology and analytics, is aggregating compliant data through its global network of partners and customers in video data management. These organizations seek to leverage their own data to develop smarter analytics and will be able to benefit from the platform, which can be utilized to train AI models on sufficient, compliant data.

“Artificial intelligence is our generation’s biggest game-changer. A major challenge for the ongoing development is having access to enough high-quality data for training AI models. The Project Hafnia platform will collect and curate data with the aspiration to be the world's smartest, fastest and responsible platform for video data and training of AI models,” says Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems.

Additionally, Project Hafnia will remove major friction points and provide smooth and seamless access to data. Driven by NVIDIA Cosmos Curator data curation, the service will speed up developing AI and analytics – up to 30 times faster than today’s standards.

Accuracy and speed

Milestone Systems will offer two services:

A cutting-edge service for AI model training with high-quality video data through Training as a Service , where software developers can access quality data to train AI-models

, where software developers can access quality data to train AI-models A new Visual Language Model as a Service for smart city transportation and Intelligent Traffic Service use-cases that will be industry leading in performance.

With new high-quality data and improved annotation, future analytic software for applications such as traffic management, manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, and business could achieve accuracy high enough to enable large-scale automation of operations and surveillance like never before.

Traffic Management VLM

By leveraging the NVIDIA platform, Milestone Systems has taken the first step in developing a market leading traffic and transportation Visual Language Model (VLM). The model supports a range of use cases, including general traffic assessments, driving condition evaluations, alert validation, and incident reporting.

Project Hafnia is initially launching as a pilot, with developers having the opportunity to sign up for early access at https://hafnia.milestonesys.com/joinwaitlist. The platform will initially focus on video data from traffic with plans to broaden the scope once fully live. Milestone Systems owns and manages the platform.

About Milestone Systems:

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS help customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. Visit milestonesys.com for more information.

© Scoop Media

