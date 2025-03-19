Nielsen Launches Its 2025 Global Media Planning Report

Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics, has today released its 2025 global media planning report. With the media landscape now so fragmented and complex, the report aims to help advertisers and publishers navigate their way through an ecosystem that is more nuanced and multifaceted than ever before.

To help marketers plan advertising strategies for 2025, the report identifies three main trends that are reshaping how brands connect with audiences.

Firstly, the report reinforces the need to find the right mix of traditional and emerging digital media channels when creating media plans. Whilst the channel mix becomes more complex, balancing investment across traditional and emerging channels is difficult but necessary.

Despite the rise in streaming, and the growth of Connected TV (CTV) devices, the report states that traditional TV remains a significant part of global media consumption, showing remarkable resilience in the face of digital competition. But there is no one-size fits all approach, with some markets, for example Poland, remaining strong in traditional TV viewership and only having approximately eight per cent of its audiences’ time spent streaming, which is in sharp comparison to that of the U.S. at 40 per cent of total TV time. As a result, media strategies must be nuanced and adaptable as traditional and digital platforms continue to coexist.

The second trend centres around retail media advertising and the opportunities that are now available for brands to reach shoppers at the point of purchase on retailers’ digital platforms.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This rapid area of growth offers new opportunities and is evolving, now holding a prominent position in global marketing strategies. Retail media advertising is increasing in importance across the globe with an example of this being that for the five months inclusive from August to December 2024, there was a steady month-on-month growth in Amazon retail media ad spend in Japan. Retail media offers advertisers and publishers another channel to utilise beyond traditional digital and offline media platforms.

Finally, with the difference between how generations consume and interact with media, the third trend identified looks at the planning required for this shift in global media consumption habits. Whilst this is not a new phenomenon, the trend reiterates the importance of both how content is consumed, and now also how it is produced, distributed, and monetised. The media industry must continue to account for older generations as they can typically be heavy consumers of traditional media, and reflect this with an advertising strategy that understands the value of differing media types.

Alison Gensheimer, Head of Global Marketing, Nielsen, commented: “Media landscape fragmentation combined with platform convergence, is creating new opportunities for advertisers to effectively reach their audiences. Cross-media measurement and personalisation are possible, requiring new data sources and methodologies allowing brands to drive more meaningful and beneficial engagement with consumers. The insights from this report help the industry take advantage of these new opportunities.”

© Scoop Media

