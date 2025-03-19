Kiwi Mouse Trap Ranked Among World’s Most Innovative Products

Goodnature_Mouse Trap One (Photo/Supplied)

Goodnature’s world-first hi-tech Mouse Trap has been named one of 2025’s most innovative household products by Fast Company, the influential US publication that spotlights groundbreaking design, creativity, and technology worldwide.

Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies list, released today, ranks Goodnature No. 6 in the global Consumer & Household Goods category. The recognition follows Goodnature’s recent win at the 2025 iF Design Awards for excellence in household product design.

Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan says its list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future.

“This year, we recognise companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward,” he says.

Launched just six months ago, the Goodnature Mouse Trap is the first product from the 20-year-old Wellington-based company designed for indoor use. It tracks kills via smartphone, uses world-leading infrared no-touch sensors, and delivers swift, clean kills, before automatically resetting itself - without toxins. Demand for this Newtown-born innovation has taken off across the US, Europe, and beyond.

Goodnature CEO Dave Shoemack believes the pest control industry has rested on its laurels for too long and is ripe for disruption.

“Innovation at Goodnature is about making a meaningful difference in the world while creating products that genuinely delight customers and solve real problems at scale. We want users to experience that small moment of delight because ‘it just works.’”

He adds that despite being based in New Zealand, Goodnature operates globally, with over 80 per cent of their business now being exported.

“Our teams are frequently on the ground, working with our partners in key markets across the US and Europe, and with our smart technology, we get instant feedback from tens of thousands of users worldwide. That incredible data drives our innovation and guides our global export plans”.

Winning these awards, Shoemack says, proves Goodnature is leading the transformation of global pest control.

“Recognition like this is a huge source of pride and confidence for our design, engineering, and manufacturing teams. We’re also proud to be the only B Corp-certified pest control company in the world—our commitment to balancing people, planet, and profit is embedded in our product design.”

Goodnature traps can be found online and in stores throughout New Zealand; local and global stockist information can be found on their website. The Goodnature Mouse Trap also won two golds at the 2024 Best Design Awards.

About Goodnature

Established in 2005, Goodnature is the only B Corp certified pest control company in the world. Initially beginning its mission in the wild to eradicate pests, it’s now scaling its goal of rewilding the world with the introduction of the Goodnature Mouse Trap, the first product they’ve designed for inside the home in 20 years. So far, their traps have killed 22 million pests globally and wiped out rat populations in four of New Zealand’s most fragile ecosystems. Goodnature is also trusted by some of the world’s toughest conservation groups, including the Nature Conservancy, Predator Free 2050 and the United Nations Development Program.

