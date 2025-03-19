Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 9:20 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Mount Maunganui and Tauranga had luck on their side tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & Lotto in Auckland, Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and on MyLotto to a player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1.5 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 