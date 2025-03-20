Further Drops To ASB’s Fixed Mortgage Rates

ASB has today reduced several of its fixed home lending rates by up to 20 basis points, marking the bank’s fifth fixed rate mortgage drop in 2025. ASB is reducing its 6-month rate by 10 basis points from 5.89% to 5.79%, while the longer-term 4-and-5-year rates have dropped to 5.59% and 5.69% respectively.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We’ve been consistent in our ambition to support New Zealanders on their home ownership journey with lower mortgage rates and today’s announcement is our fifth decrease to fixed mortgage rates this year. We’re seeing a growing number of customers splitting their mortgages across different terms to hedge their bets in the current climate, and we’re pleased to be able to offer a range of lending options to suit homeowners’ and homebuyers’ diverse needs.”

ASB has also lowered some of its term deposit rates by between 5 and 20 basis points.

All rate decreases are effective immediately.

Fixed home lending term Previous rate New rate Rate decrease 6-month 5.89% 5.79% - 10 bps 4-year 5.79% 5.59% - 20 bps 5-year 5.79% 5.69% - 10 bps

