Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Further Drops To ASB’s Fixed Mortgage Rates

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 8:30 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB has today reduced several of its fixed home lending rates by up to 20 basis points, marking the bank’s fifth fixed rate mortgage drop in 2025. ASB is reducing its 6-month rate by 10 basis points from 5.89% to 5.79%, while the longer-term 4-and-5-year rates have dropped to 5.59% and 5.69% respectively.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We’ve been consistent in our ambition to support New Zealanders on their home ownership journey with lower mortgage rates and today’s announcement is our fifth decrease to fixed mortgage rates this year. We’re seeing a growing number of customers splitting their mortgages across different terms to hedge their bets in the current climate, and we’re pleased to be able to offer a range of lending options to suit homeowners’ and homebuyers’ diverse needs.”

ASB has also lowered some of its term deposit rates by between 5 and 20 basis points.

All rate decreases are effective immediately.

Fixed home lending termPrevious rateNew rateRate decrease
6-month5.89%5.79%- 10 bps
4-year5.79%5.59%- 20 bps
5-year5.79%5.69%- 10 bps
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 