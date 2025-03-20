Air New Zealand & Air India Enter New Codeshare Partnership & MoU To Explore Direct Flights Between India & New Zealand

Star Alliance Partners Air New Zealand and Air India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective of boosting air connectivity between India and New Zealand.

The MoU was signed at an event in Mumbai in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr Christopher Luxon, and other dignitaries.

The MoU includes the establishment of a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, conferring travellers more choice and convenient access between the two countries.

Customers will now be able to travel from the Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai on Air India, and connect at Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore onto Air New Zealand-operated flights to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

Besides improving customers’ ease of booking and travel, the codeshare aims to increase visibility of the respective markets as tourism destinations.

The MoU will also see Air New Zealand and Air India explore the introduction of a direct service between India and New Zealand by the end of 2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and approvals from relevant government regulators.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran emphasised the strategic significance of India as a future destination, highlighting its rapidly expanding tourism market and increasing travel demand.

“India represents a key growth market for Air New Zealand, and we are excited about the opportunity to enhance connectivity for travellers between our two countries. This codeshare agreement is an important first step, offering more options for customers while we work to understand what a direct service could look like.

“Today’s event underscores the significance of the India market to New Zealand, not only for tourism but also for strengthening business and education ties. We are committed to working collaboratively to grow the travel market over the coming years, ensuring a strong foundation for a successful direct service by 2028,” said Foran.

Campbell Wilson, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Air India, said: “As part of Air India’s ongoing transformation, we have been expanding our global network using our own aircraft as well as through new or expanded codeshare agreements with other airlines, chiefly our Star Alliance partners. We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Air New Zealand, which follows the recent expansion of our codeshare partnerships with Lufthansa Group, Singapore Airlines, and All Nippon Airways. This partnership will not only strengthen our presence and simplify customer journeys, but also help us develop traffic so that, in time to come, we may viably operate a non-stop service between India and New Zealand, which we and Air New Zealand have committed to explore together with the respective authorities.”

With India emerging as a growing tourism and business hub, this partnership reflects the airline’s commitment to delivering enhanced travel experiences while supporting trade, tourism, and economic growth.

Currently, Air New Zealand customers travelling between New Zealand and India benefit from strong connectivity options via Singapore Airlines, offering a smooth transit through Singapore. The prospect of a future direct route would further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, providing more efficient and accessible travel opportunities.

The MoU also outlines Tourism New Zealand’s commitment to growing inbound tourism from the Indian market. Tourism New Zealand’s research shows that 18 million people in New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai are actively considering traveling to New Zealand, making it a key emerging market. More than 80,000 international travellers arrived from India last year, 23% more than in 2019.

The long-term growth potential is significant, with India ear-marked as one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets. Indian travellers are keen to explore New Zealand’s vibrant landscapes, film sets and rich cultural opportunities.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Rene de Monchy said: “It's fantastic to see Air New Zealand and Air India working on stronger international connectivity between the two countries. We know improved aviation links have a crucial role to play in the growth of international tourism and will make it easier for Indian travellers to come and enjoy a holiday in New Zealand.

“An added bonus is that travellers from India also have a strong tendency to visit New Zealand in the off-peak months that coincide with their major holiday periods."

The codeshare flights will be available for booking progressively, subject to due regulatory approvals.

