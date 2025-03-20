GDP Increases 0.7 Percent In The December 2024 Quarter

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.7 percent in the December 2024 quarter, following a 1.1 percent decrease in the September 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Eleven of the 16 industries increased this quarter. The largest rises were from rental, hiring, and real estate services; retail trade and accommodation; and healthcare and social assistance.

“Higher spending by international visitors led to increased activity in tourism-related industries such as accommodation, restaurants and bars, transport, and vehicle hiring,” economic growth spokesperson Katrina Dewbery said.

The largest falls were in construction, and information media and telecommunications.

