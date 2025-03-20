Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GDP Increases 0.7 Percent In The December 2024 Quarter

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 11:24 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.7 percent in the December 2024 quarter, following a 1.1 percent decrease in the September 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Eleven of the 16 industries increased this quarter. The largest rises were from rental, hiring, and real estate services; retail trade and accommodation; and healthcare and social assistance.

“Higher spending by international visitors led to increased activity in tourism-related industries such as accommodation, restaurants and bars, transport, and vehicle hiring,” economic growth spokesperson Katrina Dewbery said.

The largest falls were in construction, and information media and telecommunications.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

  • GDP increases 0.7 percent in the December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/gdp-increases-0-7-percent-in-the-december-2024-quarter/
  • Gross domestic product: December 2024 quarter: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/gross-domestic-product-december-2024-quarter/
  • CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 