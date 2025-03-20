KiwiSaver Advice Pays Off: Generate Members Ahead Of Industry Average

KristianJames (Photo/Supplied)

New data reveals that Generate KiwiSaver Scheme members, on average, have higher balances than the industry norm. Generate attributes this to its strong focus on providing KiwiSaver advice and expert investment management.

According to a recent MJW report, in the age group 18-25, the average balance of a Generate KiwiSaver member is $14,259 compared to the national KiwiSaver average of $10,028*.

In the 26-30 year age group, Generate members have an average balance of $26,469, which is $6,666 more than the national average of $19,803*.

In the age band 36-40, Generate members have an average balance of $39,891 – a chunky $9,454 bonus on top of the average Kiwi’s balance, which sits at $30,437*.

The trend continues in the 41-45 age group, where Generate members have an average balance of $48,123, charting $8,482 above the national average of $39,641*.

"At Generate, we know that good advice makes a real difference. With over 90% of our members receiving professional KiwiSaver advice, they’re more likely to be in the right fund for their goals and maximising their KiwiSaver benefits, like the government contribution," says Kristian James, Generate Head of Distribution.

Across all the age groups in total, the average KiwiSaver balance is $ 37,079, whereas for Generate members it’s still higher at $42,001.

While market volatility has impacted KiwiSaver balances across the board, Generate’s active investment management approach continues to deliver strong long-term results.

Generate’s Moderate, Growth and Focused Growth (aggressive) funds remain among the top-performing KiwiSaver funds over the long run, with their funds consistently ranked within the top three for 10-year returns for several of our KiwiSaver funds:

The Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 12 funds for 10-year returns to 31 December 2024. It’s been in 1st place every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023.

out of 12 funds for 10-year returns to 31 December 2024. It’s been in 1st place every quarter it's been eligible since June 2023. The Generate Growth Fund ranked 3rd out of 12 funds for 10-year returns to 31 December 2024.

out of 12 funds for 10-year returns to 31 December 2024. The Generate Focused Growth Fund ranked 3rd out of 7 funds for 10-year returns, to 31 December 2024.

While markets remain uncertain, Generate encourages its members to take confidence in knowing they are with a strong provider. Market fluctuations are a normal part of investing, and when markets recover, those in the right fund will be well-positioned to benefit.

For anyone who has never received KiwiSaver advice, now is a great time to get in touch with Generate for a no-obligation advice session to ensure they’re making the most of their KiwiSaver account.

The data for average balances in this article is true as at 31.12.2024.

