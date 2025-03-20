Air New Zealand And Tata Consultancy Services Forge Tech-driven Partnership To Deliver Digital Transformation

Air New Zealand and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, have signed a five-year partnership deal in Mumbai today, agreeing to explore opportunities for digital transformation, innovation, and operational efficiency within the airline industry.

The agreement, signed yesterday at an event at TCS’ Banyan Park Campus in Mumbai, sets a framework for collaboration between Air New Zealand and TCS, focusing on key areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and automation.

The partnership aims to enhance Air New Zealand’s digital capabilities, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiencies across various aspects of its business, including fleet management, crew scheduling, and ground services. A key focus will be workforce transformation, with TCS leading large-scale upskilling programmes to strengthen digital capabilities across Air New Zealand’s teams in AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering.

The event was attended by New Zealand Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Christopher Luxon, Tata Group Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran, and TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K. Krithivasan.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran says the airline is excited to partner with TCS to collaborate with the airline on its journey toward transforming digital experiences for its customers.

“Leveraging TCS’ expertise in cutting-edge technologies will help us enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and reinforce our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection. This collaboration aligns with our vision to be a digitally enabled airline of the future.

"We began working with TCS in September 2024 and in just a few short months, we've seen the benefits of tapping into the depth and breadth of talent and expertise they have when it comes to digital solutions. Going forward, TCS will be an instrumental partner in helping us deliver our Cargo Digital Transformation and improvements to our Digital Retail capability. We're excited about the benefits this partnership will bring for our customers and the aviation industry."

TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, K. Krithivasan, said: “We are excited to partner with Air New Zealand in its journey to become a digitally advanced airline. With our expertise in aviation, combined with our ability to drive large-scale innovation, TCS will enable Air New Zealand to set new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and customer engagement.

“By leveraging AI, automation, and cloud technologies, we aim to reimagine operations, enhance passenger experiences, and build a more agile and resilient airline. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping global enterprises adapt, grow, and unlock new opportunities through technology. "

The agreement also outlines joint initiatives in workforce training and development, as well as enhancements to Air New Zealand’s digital retail and loyalty programme experiences.

Both organisations will work together to explore innovative solutions that drive long-term value for customers and stakeholders. It signifies a shared commitment to fostering technological advancements and operational excellence in the aviation sector.

The agreement will remain in effect for five years, with both parties engaging in regular discussions to evaluate progress and identify further areas of cooperation.

