Whangārei Beef Farmers Take Out The Regional Supreme Award At The Northland Ballance Farm Environment Awards

Rob and Mandy Pye of Mangere Falls Farm in Kokopu, Whangārei have been named Regional Supreme Winners at the Northland Ballance Farm Environment Awards this evening, recognising an exceptional balance between profitability, environmental stewardship and farm efficiency.

The farm’s productivity and sustainability have made remarkable progress in recent years – driven by a strong commitment to animal health, the environment and the community. After dipping their toes into farming, Rob and Mandy relocated to Mandy’s parents’ farm and started leasing 160ha. Shortly after, in 2012, they purchased a 75ha support block and since 2021 have been leasing the rest of the family farm.

Rob and Mandy predominately run a feed system across the 335ha (325ha effective) property, finishing steers and bulls for supply.

Rob came from a teaching background and was fortunate to learn the ropes of successful beef farming from Mandy’s father. The couple’s goal is to produce a high-quality product where both animals and the environment are well cared for – and the support of their experienced farm worker has helped make this goal a reality.

Since taking over, Rob and Mandy have significantly enhanced the farm’s natural environment, fencing more than 5km of riparian areas above and beyond industry standards. They have also installed drains, prioritised water management and, over the past six years, planted more than 18,000 native trees, reflecting a strong focus on protecting the property’s natural features, including

the stunning Mangere River and waterfall.

Stocking numbers are carefully tailored to environmental conditions, with the judges praising the exceptional condition and temperament of animals. Judges noted that strategic grazing and runoff management reduces sediment and nutrient leaching, safeguarding freshwater quality on their own land as well as contributing to the wider catchment's environmental health.

The judges were impressed by the farm’s incredible progress, saying this was due to excellent management, strong governance and tireless effort. They also praised Rob and Mandy’s resilience and adaptability, noting they are continuously improving their systems to meet environmental and business goals. “Mangare Falls Farm exemplifies the future of farming – where environmental care, efficiency, and business success go hand in hand,” they said. “Their commitment to passing on a sustainable, thriving farm to future generations makes them true industry leaders.”

Rob and Mandy also won the following awards:

• Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

• Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

• Northland Regional Council Water Quality Enhancement Award

Other Northland Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Maria Puig and Mauricio Castellano — Maulen Partnership & Northland College Farm, Kaikohe • Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

• Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

• Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

Board of Trustees and Matthew Payne — Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust, Whangaruru • Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

• NZFET Climate Recognition Award

Pete Bond and Kelly Hackett — Bond Farms, Kaipara

• NZFET Biodiversity Award

The awards also served to showcase the Bream Bay Rivers Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase. Formed in 2023 under the umbrella of the Piroa Conservation Trust, the group’s overarching goal is to develop a sustainable model for catchment restoration, working in partnership with Patuharakeke iwi/hapū. Specific goals include boosting their kiwi population through active pest control programmes and restoring key freshwater ecosystems – creating interconnected corridors for biodiversity. To achieve these goals, the group is working with almost 130 landowners to implement practical, on-farm solutions that benefit both the environment and farming operations.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. Rob and Mandy will join the Supreme Winners from the ten other regions involved in the awards in being considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

© Scoop Media

