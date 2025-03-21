StraitNZ Upgrades Cook Strait Ferry Fleet

Stena Livia (Photo/Supplied)

StraitNZ Bluebridge has reached agreement to acquire the Stena Livia vessel from European based Stena Line as part of its ongoing investment in Cook Strait infrastructure and capacity.

Currently trading between Germany and Latvia, the ship is a sister ship to StraitNZ’s Connemara, which began service on Cook Strait in 2023.

StraitNZ Chief Executive Shane McMahon says the privately held Bluebridge is delighted to have secured this high-quality vessel as part of its continued commitment to upgrade services for customers using the critical Cook Strait.

“We are familiar with the vessel type and know it is well suited to work on Cook Strait. When we set out to find a suitable vessel replacement a few months ago, we wanted to be able to provide more freight and passenger capacity and the Livia delivers both.”

The Stena Livia, which was launched in 2008, is scheduled to join the Cook Strait fleet in July this year, following a name change and drydock in Europe. The ship will replace the Strait Feronia, launched in 1997, towards the end of the year.

StraitNZ Bluebridge currently holds 50% of the Cook Strait freight market and more than 30% of the passenger market. The new ship will provide a 10% increase in vehicle capacity and will increase Bluebridge passenger capacity significantly with further alterations.

“Bluebridge has invested and grown its Cook Strait fleet for the past 32 years. Where it makes commercial sense, we will continue to invest in capacity for our customers – both freight and passenger. As a private company this investment is made with no funding from government for vessels or landside infrastructure.”

