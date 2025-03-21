Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Overseas Merchandise Trade: February 2025

Friday, 21 March 2025, 11:32 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.

Key facts
This release refers to trade in goods only.

In February 2025, compared with February 2024:

  • goods exports rose by $954 million (16 percent), to $6.7 billion
  • goods imports rose by $125 million (2.1 percent), to $6.2 billion
  • the monthly trade balance was a surplus of $510 million.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Overseas merchandise trade: February 2025: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/overseas-merchandise-trade-february-2025
  • Overseas merchandise trade datasets: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/overseas-merchandise-trade-datasets
