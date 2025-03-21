Watercare Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive

Watercare is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Sinclair as its next chief executive.

Watercare Board chair Geoff Hunt said that following a comprehensive market search, supported by an external agency and a diverse selection panel, the organisation was thrilled to have found the ideal candidate within its own ranks.

“While quality of the candidates was exceptionally high, Jamie Sinclair emerged as the standout choice,” said Hunt.

Sinclair is currently Watercare’s deputy chief executive and has previously held senior roles in the United Kingdom and New Zealand, most recently as chief executive of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei before joining Watercare in 2021.

Jamie Sinclair, incoming chief executive ofWatercare (Photo/Supplied)

“Jamie brings extensive experience in accounting and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Management, uniquely preparing him for this role. His broad understanding of the business and his exemplary leadership through the current major regulatory change and related financial separation process have demonstrated his exceptional capabilities.

“As Watercare transitions to operating as a fully regulated utility, Jamie’s leadership will be crucial. The organisation faces significant tasks from now until December as we transform to operate in this new fully regulated environment, financially independent from Auckland Council. It’s an exciting period of change for the organisation and Jamie’s vision will be instrumental in navigating this.

"We are excited to see Jamie Sinclair lead Watercare into the future, ushering in a new era for the organisation. He is known for his authenticity and principles, making him the perfect fit to lead Watercare's strong culture."

Hunt thanked outgoing chief executive Dave Chambers, who had previously announced his intention to leave the role June 30.

“When the direction of water reform changed early last year, Auckland was exceptionally lucky Dave was able to extend his contract to see Watercare through its transition under Local Water Done Well policy.

“While it is too soon to say our goodbyes, Dave has done an excellent job leading Watercare through this significant period of change and challenges.”

Hunt said a transition plan was currently being worked on and Sinclair’s start date would be confirmed soon.

About Watercare

Every day, we supply around 440 million litres of safe drinking water to 1.7 million people in Auckland. We also collect and treat their wastewater.

Over the next 10 years, we will carry out more than 1000 projects to improve and expand our water and wastewater infrastructure – investing an average of $3.8 million every day ($13.8 billion in total).

Our infrastructure investment programme will help to keep our precious environment healthy by reducing the frequency of wastewater overflows onto land and into waterways.

