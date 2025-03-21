Perfect For Groups: 12 Seater Van Hire Now Available At Auckland Airport

Auckland, New Zealand – March 2025 – If you are travelling in a group and looking for a 12 seater van hire at Auckland Airport then it’s worth considering New Zealand Rent a Car. Whether it’s a sports team, a large family, or a group of friends exploring the North Island, these spacious vans provide the ideal solution for getting everyone on the road together.

Located conveniently at Auckland Airport, this rental service allows for quick and seamless pickup straight after your flight. The vans come equipped with ample luggage space, air conditioning, and comfortable seating, ensuring a stress-free journey from the moment you land.

Hiring one large vehicle not only saves money compared to renting multiple smaller cars, but it also makes group logistics easier. With everyone in one vehicle, there’s no need to coordinate multiple routes or worry about keeping in convoy.

The 12 seater vans are ideal for heading out of the city too—whether it’s a road trip to Rotorua, a surf weekend in Raglan, or a vineyard tour in Waiheke (via car ferry), Auckland makes a great starting point for North Island adventures.

“Our 12 seater vans are perfect for people who want comfort, convenience, and cost-efficiency when travelling as a group,” said a spokesperson from the company.

Bookings for these popular vans are filling up fast for the autumn travel season. Customers are encouraged to book early to ensure availability.

