Explore The Marlborough Region With Convenient Picton Car Rental

Picton, New Zealand – March 2025 – Whether you’re arriving by ferry from Wellington or planning a scenic South Island road trip, Picton car rental from New Zealand Rent a Car is the perfect way to begin your adventure. With stunning coastal drives, world-renowned wineries, and national parks all within reach, having a rental car in Picton gives travellers the flexibility to make the most of their time.

Situated at the top of the South Island, Picton is more than just a gateway port—it's a destination in itself. The picturesque waterfront town offers easy access to the beautiful Marlborough Sounds, where visitors can explore by foot, bike, boat, or kayak. A short drive inland reveals a wine lover’s paradise in the Blenheim region, home to New Zealand’s most iconic Sauvignon Blanc vineyards.

New Zealand Rent a Car’s Picton branch offers a fleet of well-maintained vehicles, perfect for solo travellers, couples, families, and groups. Compact cars are great for navigating town, while SUVs and larger vehicles are ideal for scenic road trips and family holidays.

“Picton is where many great South Island adventures begin,” said a spokesperson from the company. “Having your own vehicle gives you the freedom to explore Marlborough on your own schedule.”

Autumn is a prime time to visit with cooler temperatures and vibrant vineyard colours. Travellers are encouraged to book their car rental early to secure the best rates and availability.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

