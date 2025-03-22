Sky Tower Goes Dark In Support Of Earth Hour

This Earth Hour, SkyCity is reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability by switching off the Sky Tower lights in support of the global movement.

As one of the first monuments in the world to "go dark," SkyCity is helping to spread the message to switch off and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for our planet.

SkyCity’s Sustainability Manager Anthony Thompson says “that we encourage everyone to take meaningful steps, whether big or small, towards a more sustainable future.”

