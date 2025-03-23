Port Chalmers Powerball Player Wins $5.3 Million

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Port Chalmers after winning $5.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $5.3 million prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Windsor On the Spot Express in Port Chalmers.

Tonight’s winner is seventh Powerball multi-millionaire this year, and the win comes just one week after two winners shared the jackpot, each taking home $5.5 million.

Two other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Horowhenua.

In tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the $1.5 million jackpot rolled down to Strike 3 and was shared by 198 players who each take home $8,038.

The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Monday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Due to the cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Wednesday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8:20pm.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2025:

Date Prize Store Location 1 8 January $7 million MyLotto Wellington 2 22 January $8.3 million MyLotto Taranaki 3 8 February $10.5 million Glenview Centre Lotto & Post Hamilton 4 26 February $10.5 million Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld Waihi 5 15 March $5.5 million New World St Martins Christchurch 6 15 March $5.5 million New World Gardens Dunedin 7 22 March $5.3 million Windsor On the Spot Express Port Chalmers

