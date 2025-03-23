Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Port Chalmers Powerball Player Wins $5.3 Million

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 6:52 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Port Chalmers after winning $5.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $5.3 million prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Windsor On the Spot Express in Port Chalmers.

Tonight’s winner is seventh Powerball multi-millionaire this year, and the win comes just one week after two winners shared the jackpot, each taking home $5.5 million.

Two other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Horowhenua.

In tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw, the $1.5 million jackpot rolled down to Strike 3 and was shared by 198 players who each take home $8,038.

The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Monday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Due to the cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Wednesday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8:20pm.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2025:

 DatePrizeStoreLocation
18 January$7 millionMyLottoWellington
222 January$8.3 millionMyLottoTaranaki
38 February$10.5 millionGlenview Centre Lotto & PostHamilton
426 February$10.5 millionPaper Plus Waihi & ToyworldWaihi
515 March$5.5 millionNew World St MartinsChristchurch
615 March$5.5 millionNew World GardensDunedin
722 March$5.3 millionWindsor On the Spot ExpressPort Chalmers
© Scoop Media

