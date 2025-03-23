New Zealand Forest Managers Resumes Export Of NZ Pine Logs To India In 2025

20 March 2025, Mumbai, India.

New Zealand Forest Managers (NZFM) is pleased to announce the resumption of our New Zealand pine log exports to India in the first half of 2025. This marks the first time NZFM has exported pine logs to India since the 2019/20 period.

“This is the beginning of a renewed focus on the Indian market,” stated Jonathan Cameron, NZFM Chairman. Historically, NZFM has exported between 40,000 to 50,000 JAS m3 of logs per annum to India, with the last shipment occurring in January 2020.

As part of its own diversification strategy, NZFM aims to expand its customer base beyond its current markets in South Korea, Japan, and China. “India represents a significant opportunity for growth, leveraging New Zealand’s reputation for high-quality timber” Cameron emphasized.

Working with industry and partners, the company plans to introduce New Zealand pine logs to a variety of high-value applications in India, including interior products, structural timber, and building supplies—much beyond their traditional use in industrial packaging and construction products.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted NZFM's efforts as a reflection of New Zealand’s broader export strategy: “It’s companies like NZFM that are driving growth in export value by promoting innovative, higher-value use cases for New Zealand’s high-quality logs. This aligns with our goal to double the value of exports and showcase the premium quality of what New Zealand offers.”

NZFM is highly supportive of the Letter of Intent on Forestry Cooperation signed by Ministers on the Prime Minister’s Trade Delegation to India and is keen to collaborate and cooperate with government officials, industry, and our counterparts in India on the areas outlined in the Letter.

Cameron indicated that “particular areas of interest are exchange of knowledge, processes and innovation as well as exploring the adaptation and application of cutting-edge technologies we have seen on the Prime Ministers Trade Mission to India into our New Zealand forestry industry”.

About NZFM

NZFM is a 100% Māori-owned professional forestry management company based in Tūrangi and Taupō in New Zealand’s central North Island. Established in 1989, the company manages over 100,000 hectares of client land, including 80,000 hectares of productive forests.

NZFM provides comprehensive forestry services, including land management, forest development, protection, environmental stewardship, investment, harvesting, and global sales and marketing throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

NZFM’s clients include Māori trusts and incorporations, the New Zealand Government, local councils, Timber Investment Management Organisations, and private entities.

© Scoop Media

