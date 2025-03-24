New Zealand Job Applications Up 49% In 2024, Amid Declining Job Creation

A 22-year-old job seeker has shed light on the harsh realities of today’s employment market, calling it "disheartening” after applying for over 50 jobs and facing constant setbacks.

Rosa Harkin began searching for a new role in September after leaving her fitness management job in Auckland due to “toxic management.” Despite her best efforts, @hungryharko shared with her TikTok following that securing stable employment has been an uphill battle.

Rosa Harkin (Photo/Supplied)

“I loved my job as a fitness trainer, but I had to leave due to toxic management and feeling undervalued. For the first few weeks after leaving, I was unemployed. Eventually, I contacted a former employer in the hospitality industry who was able to offer me five to ten hours of work per week, which I was very grateful for.”

Despite some regular income through her casual employment, Harkin said being unemployed took a financial toll.

“I am very fortunate that I still live with my parents, but I’ve still been struggling financially and have had to dip into my savings and rely on my family for financial support.”

Harkin tailored her resume, cover letters and responses to unique application questions for over 50 job applications.

"I had around four interviews and heard back from the one that offered me the job. Throughout my working life, I've found it easy to get a job, so I was shocked by how long it took this time."

After months of casual work, Harkin has finally secured a full-time role as a customer service consultant starting next week.

“It took about five months to secure a job. I applied for a range of positions from hospitality to the fitness industry, all of which I have experience and qualifications in, but still struggled.”

“There were moments where I felt like giving up, it gets very disheartening.”

Data Reveals Record-High Job Applications and Declining Opportunities

Harkin’s experience isn’t unique as new data from leading recruitment platform, JobAdder, reveals a fiercely competitive job market.

Job applications in New Zealand have surged to an all-time high, doubling (49%) in the past year, according to new data from JobAdder. In contrast, job creation declined by 17% in 2024, painting a stark picture of a fiercely competitive job market.

The new data, published in JobAdder’s 2025 State of the Market Report, reveals that while some industries are overwhelmed with hundreds of applicants, others struggle to attract talent. Recruitment agencies and in-house talent teams face the challenge of sifting through an unprecedented volume of applications, with an average of 43 candidates per job in Q4 2024.

While the average number of job applications per position at recruitment agencies has slowed in 2024 and even experienced a decline in Q4, it is up significantly year-on-year, increasing by an average of 49% from 2023 and 261% in 2022.

Despite this surge in job seekers, the number of jobs per recruitment agency has fallen around 14%, from 45.1 in Q4 2023 to 38.7 in Q4 2024, marking the lowest point in three years. While the 2024 figures indicate slight growth from Q1 to Q2, job creation remains consistently below the levels recorded in 2022 and 2023, underscoring a tightening labour market. Notably, New Zealand experienced the sharpest decline in job creation compared to Australia and the United Kingdom, with a 17% decrease in 2024.

Martin Herbst (Photo/Supplied)

Martin Herbst, CEO of jobadder.com, emphasised that the hiring landscape is shifting.

“This surge in job applications highlights a fundamental shift; recruitment is no longer about attracting candidates, but managing high volumes and identifying quality talent. Agencies must rethink their hiring strategies to handle this evolving landscape efficiently.”

Interestingly, job application growth slowed and slightly declined towards the end of 2024, following seasonal trends where Q1 consistently sees a spike as job seekers re-enter the market post-holidays.

“We’re seeing application numbers start to adjust in New Zealand. It will be important to monitor whether this slowdown is part of a broader trend or a temporary fluctuation. The decline in Q4 may signal a shift in candidate behaviour or reflect broader economic conditions influencing hiring and application volumes. If this trend holds, application volumes could stabilise in 2025, easing pressure on recruiters,” Herbst said.

Temporary Jobs Dominate, Accounting for 88% of Placements

The report also highlights a continued shift towards temporary and contract roles, now making up 88% of all placements in 2024, up from 86% in 2023 and 82% in 2022.

Permanent roles now account for just 12% of placements, down from 14% in 2023 and 18% in 2022, as businesses prioritise workforce flexibility amid economic uncertainty.

“The job markets reflect broader economic conditions, and 2024 has been a challenging year for New Zealand. Employers are hesitant to overcommit to new hires while relying on temporary staff to manage fluctuating workloads.

“However, there are signs of positive change. Permanent roles saw a slight 2% increase in Q2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This shift suggests improving sentiment in the market, potentially indicating a return to more permanent hiring as businesses regain confidence,” said Herbst.

Job Board Still Dominant Despite Recruitment Delays

Despite being significantly slower, job board placements remain popular with recruitment agencies. Applications via job boards and ad channels accounted for 79% of recruitment agency hires in Q4 2024, up 2% from Q4 2023. That’s despite New Zealand recruitment agencies taking 16.6 days longer to place candidates in permanent roles sourced through job boards, averaging 48 days to fill.

In contrast, proactively sourced candidates are placed in three days versus over three weeks, yet applications via internal databases have declined to just 21% in Q4 2024.

Herbst urged recruiters to prioritise proactive sourcing strategies over job board reliance.

“With AI-assisted applications, agencies are being inundated with applications. Sifting through job applications from underqualified candidates wastes valuable time and resources. Proactive strategies leveraging internal databases offer a clear competitive edge in today’s fast-moving job market.

“To stay ahead, recruitment agencies must reassess their sourcing strategies to ensure efficiency and long-term success,” Herbst concluded.

A Tough Road Ahead, But Persistence Is Key

As for Harkin, she is excited about the future ahead with her new job secured. “I felt relieved and proud of myself for not giving up,” she said.

Her advice for others facing similar challenges?

“Keep looking and keep applying, ask around through friends, families and even community pages. Don’t give up; trust in the process, and the right opportunity will come along.”

