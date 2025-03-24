Under-Reporting Of Green Mussel Spat Costs Commercial Fisher More Than $104,000

A Northland commercial fisher has been fined $50,625 for under-reporting and selling green mussel spat, and ordered to pay $53,540 in reparation to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Commercial fishers and Licenced Fish Receivers can only land what their quota rights or annual catch entitlement (ACE) entitles them to. Without quota rights or ACE, anything landed above their entitlement means a penalty, called deemed value, must be paid to MPI.

Following a guilty plea, Daniel John Lovell (48) was sentenced on Friday on one charge under the Fisheries Act in the Kaitaia District Court, following a successful prosecution by MPI.

“For the 2021/2022 fishing year, our inquiries found Mr Lovell sold 1,738 kg more of green lipped mussel spat than he reported on his Monthly Harvest Report,” said Andre Espinoza, Fisheries New Zealand’s Regional Manager Fisheries Compliance North.

“His offending continued into 2022/2023 when he reported taking no spat, yet our sales inquiries found he had sold 939kg of spat to marine farmers.

“Mr Lovell’s deliberate non-reporting meant he benefited directly from not paying $53,540 in deemed value.

“The vast majority of the fishing industry do the right thing. Mr Lovell undermined the Quota Management System and the sustainability of our shared fishing resources,” Mr Espinoza said.

“Fishery officers discovered this illegal behaviour after the invoices shared between Mr Lovell and his buyers did not add up. When we find evidence of non-compliance with the rules under the Fisheries Act, we take action.”

MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal activity through the ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 476 224).

© Scoop Media

