Fraudulent Asbestos Removals Catch Up With Industry Veteran

Solid ethics and legal compliance must underpin the asbestos industry, WorkSafe New Zealand says, after an unlicensed asbestos remover was sentenced for pocketing more than $20,000 by misrepresenting his employer.

Barrie John Crockett was in a project management role at Demasol Limited. Between December 2021 and June 2022, Mr Crockett used Demasol’s name and letterhead to invoice three customers who paid into his personal bank account for work totalling $21,938. A dissatisfied customer contacted Demasol, leading to an investigation that revealed the illegal activity following Mr Crockett’s redundancy in May 2022.

As Demasol was not involved in the work, it cannot give any assurance that the asbestos removal was carried out in line with the regulatory requirements. It also remains unclear exactly where the removed asbestos was disposed.

“Not only is this dangerous work for an unlicensed person to do, but someone like Mr Crockett who had worked in the industry for over 25 years should have known far better. This type of criminal behaviour is not worth the risk because offenders will be held responsible,” says WorkSafe’s Head of Authorisations and Advisory, Kate Morrison.

Most asbestos removals need to be carried out by a licensed asbestos remover, and the work must be notified to WorkSafe under the under the Health and Safety at Work (Asbestos) Regulations 2016.

“Licensing exists for a reason and removal work is tightly regulated to ensure safety. Circumventing the rules is both reckless and deceitful when the harm done by asbestos exposure is well known. An estimated 220 people die each year from preventable asbestos-related diseases in New Zealand. A system with trained and qualified people to remove this dangerous material is critical to better safety for workers and all New Zealanders,” says Kate Morrison.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Asbestos fibres can be blown a long way from a poorly managed removal site. The airborne fibres are so small they’re invisible to the naked eye, and can cause harm when breathed in. There are no safe levels of exposure, so there are no excuses for not managing asbestos safely.

High-risk activities including asbestos removal are a priority focus within WorkSafe’s new strategy. We are focusing particularly on high-risk sectors and high-risk activities which may result in acute, chronic or catastrophic harm.

Read about WorkSafe’s priority plan for Permitting : https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/about-us/who-we-are/our-priorities/#permit

Read WorkSafe’s latest guidance on managing asbestos : https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/about-us/news-and-media/improved-asbestos-information-now-available/

© Scoop Media