Transporting New Zealand Backs Freight-focussed Greater Manawatu City And Regional Deal Proposal

National road freight association Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is backing the Greater Manawatū City and Regional Deal Proposal, saying the Deal’s five priority projects would support the region’s role as a vital centre for freight and distribution, and support strong economic growth.

The Manawatū region is the lower North Island’s key transportation hub, providing key links to Wellington, Taranaki, Whanganui and the Hawke’s Bay.

City and Regional Deals is a Coalition Government initiative to establishing long-term agreements between central and local government. The programme is intended to unlock funding and resource opportunities to support councils to make improvements in their region.

Transporting New Zealand participated in the development of the Deal proposal by sharing its transport expertise, and by representing its road freight sector members who will be affected by the Deal and its outcomes.

Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says the Te Utanganui Central NZ Distribution Hub, Manawatū Regional Freight Ring Road and a tolled Manawatū Expressway priority projects would super-charge the region’s economic potential and support improved productivity, safety and emissions outcomes.

"The opening of the Manawatū-Tararua Highway this year is going to be great news for road freight in the lower North Island and will be a real productivity boost. Getting this City and Regional Deal progressed will maintain this strong momentum.

"The planned Manawatū Regional Freight Ring Road will reduce congestion in Palmerston North City Centre and link freight operators to the Te Utanganui Road, Rail and Air Freight Hub, Kalasih says.

"The Deal aligns with our members’ priorities of reducing travel time, cutting freight costs for customers, and enhancing supply chain resilience."

Transporting New Zealand highlights several key benefits of the regional transport plan for the road freight sector:

Reduced Congestion - Significant reduction in traffic volumes around

central Palmerston North, allowing freight operators to move goods with

fewer delays.

Improved Safety - Enhancements to key transport corridors will reduce

accident risks, ensuring safer journeys for all road users.

More Efficient Freight Access - About 20 per cent of New

Zealand’s consumer goods move through the Manawatū and this will only

increase with the development of improved transport links.

Long-Term Economic Growth - A well-functioning transport

network will drive economic benefits for the logistics sector and local

businesses, on top of the projected $4 billion investment in

infrastructure over the next five years.

The Greater Manawatū City and Regional Deal Proposal is a joint bid from Horizons Regional Council, Horowhenua District Council, Manawatu District Council, Palmerston North City Council and Tararua District Council.

All City and Regional Deal proposals submitted are being assessed by the Department of Internal Affairs before being considered by Government Ministers. The Government intends to have the first Deal done by the end of 2025, with three deals in place by October 2026.

© Scoop Media

