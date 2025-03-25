Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MoneyHub Updates Key Financial Guides For 2025 And 2026: Empowering Kiwis With Fresh Insights

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 8:27 am
Press Release: MoneyHub

MoneyHub, New Zealand’s trusted resource for personal finance and money-saving advice, is excited to announce the release of updated versions of five essential financial guides as of March 25, 2025. These updates provide the latest data and rates for 2025 and 2026, offering Kiwis clear, actionable tools to navigate their finances with confidence.

The refreshed guides include:

Christopher Walsh, founder of MoneyHub, highlighted the significance of these updates:

"At MoneyHub, we’re dedicated to providing Kiwis with reliable, up-to-date information they can trust. These guides for 2025 and 2026 ensure that whether you’re earning the minimum wage, relying on Jobseeker Support, planning for retirement, or managing your PAYE, you have the most accurate tools at your disposal."

With economic conditions constantly evolving, Walsh underscored the timeliness of the updates:

"Financial clarity is more important than ever. Our updated guides for 2025 and 2026 are designed to save time, reduce stress, and empower every Kiwi to make informed decisions about their money—because understanding your finances should be straightforward and accessible to all."

MoneyHub remains committed to delivering independent, research-driven resources, solidifying its reputation as a go-to platform for financial education. The updated guides are now live on the MoneyHub website, free for all to access.

For more information, visit

www.moneyhub.co.nz

