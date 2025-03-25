Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taxis Take The Lead In NZ’s Sustainable Transport Future

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 5:03 pm
Press Release: YourRide

As the race to reduce emissions accelerates, a New Zealand-grown company is putting the taxi industry back in the sustainability spotlight. YourRide, NZ’s No.1 taxi app, is making quiet but significant waves with its full-time professional drivers and commitment to keeping transport safe, ethical, local, and transparent.

While global rideshare platforms continue to dominate headlines, YourRide is building a future that prioritises people over profit.

“We believe sustainable transport isn’t just about EVs—it’s about creating systems that are good for New Zealanders and our environment,” says YourRide CMO Conrad Heaven

“That means full-time, fairly paid drivers, nationwide coverage, and a tech platform that puts safety and convenience first.”

A Greener Way to Get Around

With an intuitive app offering real-time tracking, accurate fare estimates, pre-booking, and TaxiCharge integration for business users, YourRide delivers all the perks of rideshare technology—but with the peace of mind that only a licensed taxi can provide.

“We’ve designed YourRide to be the kind of transport option we’d want our own families using—safe, reliable, and honest,” says Heaven. 

“It’s not about being flashy—it’s about being dependable and doing the right thing.”

Supporting Kiwi Communities—Not Silicon Valley

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In addition to its environmental credentials, YourRide is deeply committed to supporting New Zealand communities. The company works exclusively with local taxi partners, ensuring that revenue stays within the regions it serves.

“When you take a YourRide, you’re supporting a local driver, a local business, and the local economy,” Heaven adds. 

“We’re not here to extract—we’re here to contribute.”

This approach is particularly valuable in regional towns and smaller centres, where rideshare availability is patchy or non-existent. With nationwide coverage, YourRide ensures transport equity for New Zealanders—no matter where they live or work.

A Trusted Partner for Business and Government

YourRide’s integration with TaxiCharge, a widely used corporate travel payment solution, makes it an ideal partner for government agencies, not-for-profits, and businesses seeking a reliable, trackable, and ethical travel option.

As the public sector focuses more on procurement that supports sustainability and community outcomes, YourRide is stepping forward as a values-aligned choice.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from YourRide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 