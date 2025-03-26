Transporting New Zealand Welcomes Roadside Drug Testing Legislation Passing Third Reading

Road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has welcomed roadside drug testing legislation passing its third reading today.

Transporting New Zealand Policy and Advocacy Lead Billy Clemens says the final legislation has been a long time coming, after legislation from the previous government couldn’t be implemented by Police due to the lack of appropriate testing devices.

"48 per cent of fatal crashes involved driver alcohol and/or drugs as a contributing factor between 2021-2023," he says.

"A lot of New Zealanders need to adjust their thinking about driving while impaired. The threat of 50,000 random roadside drug tests being done per year, potentially resulting in an immediate 12-hour driving stand-down and a fine, is a step in the right direction."

Clemens says the legislation will complement the random drug testing already commonplace in road freight businesses.

"Our members take road safety seriously - the health, safety and wellbeing of drivers is currently one of the top three issues flagged in our 2025 Road Freight Industry Survey.

"This legislation is a practical step towards improving road safety outcomes for all road users."

About Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand is the peak national membership association representing the road freight transport industry. Our members operate urban, rural and inter- regional commercial freight transport services throughout the country.

Road is the dominant freight mode in New Zealand, transporting 92.8% of the freight task on a tonnage basis, and 75.1% on a tonne-km basis.

